3 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio By StockNews

3 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio



Most investors know that tech stocks can offer the potential for huge gains. But what they may not know is that some tech stocks also offer dividends. This means investors can get the best of both worlds, income and capital appreciation. Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:), International Business Machines (NYSE:), and Intel (INTC) are three such stocks and worth a look this month.Plenty of investors are unaware that some solid tech stocks pay decent dividends. So don’t assume value stocks and REITs are the only dividend-paying stocks worth holding. Take a long, hard look at the lengthy list of dividend-paying stocks, and you will find more than a couple of tech names.

The challenge lies in balancing the risk inherent to a tech investment with the prospect of a nearly guaranteed dividend. Though dividend payment is not absolutely guaranteed, it is highly likely. It is a successful investment as long as the stock maintains its value and the dividend outpaces inflation. Gains in the share price are a bonus.

Let’s shift our attention to dividend-paying tech plays. Cisco Systems (CSCO), International Business Machines Corporation ( IBM ), and Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:) are three of the top tech stocks that pay respectable dividends.

