3 developments signal that Verasity (VRA) price may have bottomed By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
The marketwide sell-off on May 19 triggered a 55% decline in the price of (BTC), and altcoins were hit even harder, with some tokens seeing declines of up to 90%.
One project whose native token price appears to have bottomed out after an 87% decline from its all-time high is Verasity, an e-sports-focused blockchain protocol focused on increasing engagement and advertising revenues for video publishers.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.