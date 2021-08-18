3 developments signal that Verasity (VRA) price may have bottomed By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

3 developments signal that Verasity (VRA) price may have bottomed

The marketwide sell-off on May 19 triggered a 55% decline in the price of (BTC), and altcoins were hit even harder, with some tokens seeing declines of up to 90%. One project whose native token price appears to have bottomed out after an 87% decline from its all-time high is Verasity, an e-sports-focused blockchain protocol focused on increasing engagement and advertising revenues for video publishers. VRA/USD 1-daychart. Source: TradingView Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph