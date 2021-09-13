3 Consumer Growth Stocks to Invest $2,500 in Right Now By StockNews

© Reuters. 3 Consumer Growth Stocks to Invest $2,500 in Right Now



After five straight losing days, the major benchmark stock indexes’ rebound indicates a revival in investor sentiment. And as discretionary spending continues to surge, growth stocks in the consumer space should witness significant investor attention. Therefore, we believe consumer stocks The TJX Companies (NYSE:), LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:), and Tempur Sealy (NYSE:), each with solid growth attributes, could be ideal bets now. Read on.All three major U.S. stock market indices recovered today after their longest daily losing streak since February. With the current seven-day moving average of COVID-19 cases decreasing 12.7% versus the previous seven-day moving average, and vaccination rates gaining pace, investors have turned slightly optimistic about the pace of economic recovery.

Investors’ interest in growth stocks is evidenced by the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF’s (SPYG) 11.8% gains over the past three months versus the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF’s (SPY) 5.8% gains over the same period. As substantial stimulus payments, a reopening of the economy, and pent-up demand continue to drive discretionary spending, we think consumer stocks should witness a solid rally in the coming months.

In addition, the Federal Reserve’s efforts to keep interest rates anchored near zero should bode well for growth-focused stocks. Amid this environment, we think that if one has $2,500 in disposable cash, one should consider investing in consumer stocks, The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX), LKQ Corporation (LKQ), and Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX) because they possess sufficient growth attributes to continue advancing.

Continue reading on StockNews