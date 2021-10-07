3 Cathie Wood Stocks Wall Street Predicts Will Rally More Than 40% By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
20
© Reuters. 3 Cathie Wood Stocks Wall Street Predicts Will Rally More Than 40%

Cathie Wood earned investors’ confidence with her flagship fund gaining substantially last year. Wall Street analysts predict Wood’s holdings, Coinbase (NASDAQ:), Roku (NASDAQ:), and Teladoc (NYSE:), will rally by more than 40% in the near term.Cathie Wood, the founder of investment management firm Ark Invest, is one of today’s most influential investors. Wood’s popularity was primarily tied to her portfolio’s impressive gains last year. Her flagship fund gained more than 150% in 2020.

The renowned investor believes that investing in innovation is the key to success. Her funds invest in companies with the potential for ‘disruptive innovation’ or those that can be the beneficiaries of disruptive innovation.

Wall Street analysts expect Wood’s holdings Coinbase Global , Inc. (COIN), Roku, Inc. (ROKU), and Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) to rally by more than 40% in the near term. These stocks are among the top five stocks in the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) portfolio.

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR