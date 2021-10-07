3 Cathie Wood Stocks Wall Street Predicts Will Rally More Than 40% By StockNews

Cathie Wood earned investors’ confidence with her flagship fund gaining substantially last year. Wall Street analysts predict Wood’s holdings, Coinbase (NASDAQ:), Roku (NASDAQ:), and Teladoc (NYSE:), will rally by more than 40% in the near term.Cathie Wood, the founder of investment management firm Ark Invest, is one of today’s most influential investors. Wood’s popularity was primarily tied to her portfolio’s impressive gains last year. Her flagship fund gained more than 150% in 2020.
The renowned investor believes that investing in innovation is the key to success. Her funds invest in companies with the potential for ‘disruptive innovation’ or those that can be the beneficiaries of disruptive innovation.
Wall Street analysts expect Wood’s holdings Coinbase Global , Inc. (COIN), Roku, Inc. (ROKU), and Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) to rally by more than 40% in the near term. These stocks are among the top five stocks in the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) portfolio.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.