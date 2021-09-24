3 Buy the Dip Stocks to Snap Up Now By StockNews

© Reuters. 3 Buy the Dip Stocks to Snap Up Now



Given current market volatility, buying the dip in fundamentally sound stocks could be a smart move. Thus, the recent dips in quality stocks Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:), NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:), and Core Molding Technologies (CMT) could represent the perfect buying opportunity. Let’s discuss.The market has witnessed a two-day relief rally as major stocks market indexes moved into positive territory, driven by the Federal Reserve’s signal that it will maintain its ultra-easy monetary policy for now. But the indexes are in the red at the time of writing this article because investors fear that the Chinese real-estate developer Evergrande’s debt crisis could lead to global financial contagion. Furthermore, a decline in consumer confidence and an uptick in jobless claims have compounded the concerns. But, ironically, the stock market’s volatility has created an ideal situation for long-term investors to buy quality stocks at low prices.

Financial planner Philip Chao, principal and chief investment officer at Experiential Wealth in Cabin John, Md., believes that “buying the dip” has been a successful strategy for a long time because stocks bought during their downturns enable investors to reap rewards when there is a rebound.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT), NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NXGN), and Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (CMT) have suffered price declines recently but we think possess solid rebound prospects. So, it could be wise to scoop up their shares now.

