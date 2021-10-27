3 Best Mattress Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio By StockNews

© Reuters. 3 Best Mattress Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio



The continuing expansion of healthcare facilities and growing residential demand for personalized and advanced mattresses are driving the mattress industry’s growth. So, we think prominent players in this space, Tempur Sealy (NYSE:), Sleep Number (NASDAQ:), Culp (CULP), could deliver solid returns in the coming months. Read on.The increasing construction of residential complexes, continuing expansion of healthcare facilities, rising disposable income, and change in consumer preferences are fueling the growth of the mattress market. The global mattress market is expected to reach $17.48 billion by 2025, registering an 8% CAGR.

Furthermore, the availability of personalized mattresses, with alternative materials for customers with back and posture-related problems and/or who need an upgraded sleeping solution, is propelling the market’s growth. The U.S. memory foam mattress market is projected to reach $17.69 billion by 2026, growing at a 6.35% CAGR. Accessibility of bedding products both in-store and online is also powering the sale of mattresses.

Therefore, we think it could be wise to bet on quality mattress stocks Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX), Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR), Culp, Inc. (CULP). These names are expected to deliver significant returns in the near term based on their strong market positions and solid financials.

