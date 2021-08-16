3 Apple Supplier Stocks to Buy Before the Launch of the iPhone 13 in September By StockNews

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

The iPhone maker Apple’s (AAPL) next-gen model iPhone 13 is just weeks away from launching. And iPhone supplier stocks Broadcom (NASDAQ:), Qorvo (NASDAQ:), and LG Display (NYSE:) are well-positioned to benefit from this launch. So, we think it could be wise to bet on them now. Read on.While the launch of the iPhone 12 series was delayed last year due to COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:) is expected to launch iPhone 13 by the end of September. In addition to a super-fast 5G modem, the model is expected to have a better display and a significantly improved camera. And according to a Bloomberg report, AAPL is boosting its production by 20% to 90 million units, anticipating high demand.

Forty-four percent of iPhone owners are expected to buy the new iPhone, according to a survey by SellCell. iPhone sales accounted for 48.6% of AAPL’s net sales in the third quarter (ended June 26, 2021). Also, the sales from its iPhone segment increased 49.8% year-over-year to $39.57 billion in the third quarter. While AAPL is expected to benefit significantly from the forthcoming iPhone 13, some quality iPhone suppliers will also likely benefit. In addition, they could witness a secular demand uptick because the 5G cycle is just getting started.

Against this backdrop, we think it could be wise to scoop up the shares of fundamentally strong iPhone supplier stocks Broadcom Inc. (AVGO), Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO), and LG Display Co ., Ltd. (LPL). They are expected to gain substantially from the sale of the iPhone 13 and other industry tailwinds.

