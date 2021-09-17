3 American Cannabis Stocks That Could Double By StockNews

© Reuters. 3 American Cannabis Stocks That Could Double



Cannabis’ reputed health benefits, along with an increasing push for its legalization in the U.S. at the federal level, are garnering the cannabis industry significant investor attention. So, we think it could be wise to bet on financially strong cannabis stocks Curaleaf Holdings (OTC:), Turalieve Cannabis (TCNNF (OTC:)), and Ay Wellness (AYRWF). Let’s discuss these names.The cannabis industry’s changing legal landscape in the United States and the growing awareness surrounding the medicinal benefits of marijuana have created a favorable backdrop for companies operating in this space. Because cannabis-based medicines are now being widely recognized as viable treatment options for people suffering from chronic pain or seizures, the industry’s sales are expected to increase this year and beyond.

The cannabis market is anticipated to reach $70.6 billion by 2028, growing at a 26.7% CAGR. With more states legalizing the use and sale of recreational marijuana, cannabis producers’ addressable market continues to grow. In addition, cannabis’ potential decriminalization at the federal level could be a massive opportunity for industry players because it would afford them access to some of the world’s largest investors.

Given this backdrop, we think fundamentally strong cannabis stocks Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (CURLF), Turalieve Cannabis Corp. (TCNNF), and Ayr Wellness Inc. (AYRWF) are well-positioned to capitalize on the industry tailwinds and gain significantly in the near term.

Continue reading on StockNews