3 A-Rated Stocks Under $10 to Buy Right Now By StockNews

3 A-Rated Stocks Under $10 to Buy Right Now



While it’s not easy to find quality low-priced stocks in the current, expensive stock market, shares of Tile Shop (NASDAQ:), Lincoln Educational Services (LINC), and Huttig Building Products (HBP) are currently trading at less than $10, and we think they still have plenty of upside to deliver. Each of these stocks has an overall A (Strong Buy) rating in our proprietary rating system. So, let’s examine these names.Yesterday was a rough day for the stock market as the major indexes retreated from their fresh highs. A higher-than-expected decline in retail sales is primarily responsible for the market’s retreat. Furthermore, a decline in consumer sentiment and concerns over the resurgence of COVID-19 contributed to the volatility. However, the major benchmark indexes are still hovering near their all-time highs, making most quality stocks expensive.

According to a FactSet report, most S&P 500 companies have reported second-quarter revenues that are higher than the mean revenue estimate, which has offset investors’ concerns significantly and helped the benchmark indexes soar. So, while it’s hard to find quality stocks at reasonable prices, there are several out there that are still trading at affordable prices.

For example, shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (TTSH), Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC), and Huttig Building Products, Inc. (HBP) are currently trading at less than $10, but they possess strong fundamentals. In addition, they have an overall A (Strong Buy) rating in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. So, we think it could be wise to scoop up their shares now.

