2TM Group Now Holds $1M in Fingerprints DAO Stake By CoinQuora

2TM Group Now Holds $1M in Fingerprints DAO Stake



2TM Groups holds $1 million as stakes in Fingerprints DAO.

The latter is a leading NFT curation and collection firm.

Both parties are happy with this development.

2TM Group acquires a $1 million stake of $PRINTS tokens in the Fingerprints DAO. In particular, the latter is the leading NFT collections and curation group. In fact, the firm holds about 20,000 ETH worth of NFTs. The Founder of Fingerprints DAO — Luiz Ramalho says,

We are thrilled to welcome 2TM Group to the ranks of our members. By joining the DAO, 2TM gains exposure to the bustling global NFT scene and gains a chance to explore a novel organization model, which I am sure, will be adopted by more and more communities moving forward into the future.

2TM is the parent company of Mercado . It holds the title of being the largest crypto exchange in Latin America. Now, with this $1 million $PRINTS token stake, the 2TM Group will be joining the world’s most significant NFT art-focused DAOs.

In addition, 2TM will be accompanied by Union Square Ventures (USV), Andreessen Horowitz (A16Z), and many other participants. No doubt this is indeed a move that shows the growing influence of NFTs.

The Executive Chairman and CEO of 2TM Group — Roberto Dagnoni says that to them, joining Fingerprints DAO is first and foremost a learning experience. It will see how new economic models can impact LatAm. To add on, he says that he is beyond impressed with what Fingerprints has achieved so far. Truly, it has raised the prominence as NFT art curators and as industry leaders.

To clarify, one can argue that Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) played a huge part in the crypto market recovery this year. Specifically, NFT trading volume surpassed $10 billion in Q3. Celebrities from all industries are slowly showing more and more interest in minting their own NFTs. These include Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg.

Historically, one can trace the craze for NFTs back to the Beeple taking away $69 million at the world’s first NFT auction in March. Coincidentally, Fingerprints DAO began in March 2021. Presently, it holds over 250 members and has one of the largest collections of smart contract-based artworks.

For instance, one of the most significant large collections it holds is the 26 Autoglyphs. Autoglyphs are the first artworks to be created and stored on the blockchain. Specifically, it was minted in 2019 by the creators of CryptoPunks. In total, only 512 Autoglyphs exist. More so, their floor price is currently over $1.3 million.

Continue reading on CoinQuora