Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
29 Times B.J. Novak Was Ridiculously Funny On Twitter - Up News Info
Home Entertainment 29 Times B.J. Novak Was Ridiculously Funny On Twitter
Entertainment

29 Times B.J. Novak Was Ridiculously Funny On Twitter

by Bradly Lamb
written by Bradly Lamb

It’s impossible not to read these tweets in his voice.

You know B.J. Novak — he was, of course, Ryan on The Office (when he wasn’t writing for the show), but also wrote the hit children’s book The Book with No Pictures and created the current FX on Hulu show The Premise.

And you may have recently seen that wild story about how a photo of B.J. was accidentally deemed public domain, and brands overseas started putting his face on random products, lol.

Well, when B.J. isn’t doing all of that, he’s on Twitter where he’s known to be A) really funny, and B) maybe a little snarky. Here are some of his best tweets:

4.

If you give me food in a container you will never get the container back, I don’t care if it is diamond encrusted Tupperware that has been in your family for generations


Twitter: @bjnovak

11.

“Welcome to our house. Here are the four nearly identical giant remote controls for the TV. This one has the power button, this one changes channels, this one is for volume, and this one we don’t know what it does”


Twitter: @bjnovak

15.

“I won’t tell you their name, but it rhymes with…” – has this ever been used sincerely, as a real attempt to protect someone’s privacy? If so, that’s an odd choice


Twitter: @bjnovak

19.

It felt wonderful to be asked “how are you feeling?” this morning before I realized this was our production’s COVID coordinator and this was mandatory question


Twitter: @bjnovak

23.

Remember to wash your hands with soap and water for twenty seconds. And, before biting an apple, rub it briefly on the shirt you’ve been wearing all day


Twitter: @bjnovak

Very funny, B.J. — and I gotta say, I love how open you are about being as obsessed with your phone as we are!


giphy.com

Keep sharing the funny tweets, my good man!

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

I'm Genuinely Curious If You Think These Gen-Z...

More On Jon Voight & Marcheline Bertrand –...

Tom Cruise’s Airplane Stunt For ‘Mission Impossible’: Photos...

Kim Kardashian’s Feelings On Kanye West’s Skid Row...

15 Times Celebrities Acted Alongside Their Children

Expensive And Affordable Celebrity Wedding Dresses

Bruce Willis & Emma Heming’s Thanksgiving Photo With...

John Travolta’s Thanksgiving With Kids Ella & Benjamin:...

Usher Posts 14th Birthday Tribute For Son Usher...

Hailey Baldwin’s Drew House Campaign For Justin Bieber...

Leave a Comment