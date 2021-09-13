29 Then & Now VMA PIctures

By
Bradly Lamb
2

Table of Contents

1.

Overly affectionate “we get it, you’re dating” couple at the 2001 VMAs:


Kmazur / WireImage / Getty Images

Overly affectionate “we get it, you’re dating” couple at the 2021 VMAs:


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

2.

Like, we got it then.


Theo Wargo / WireImage / Getty Images

And we get it now.


Jason Kempin / Getty Images

3.

Shape shifting age defying legend at the 2001 VMAs:


Kmazur / WireImage / Getty Images

Shape shifting age defying legend at the 2021 VMAs:


Noam Galai / Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

4.

Guys showing skin at the 2001 VMAs:


Jim Spellman / WireImage / Getty Images

Guys showing skin at the 2021 VMAs:


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

5.

Performance featuring a person flying through the air at the 2001 VMAs: Missy Elliott hanging from a giant chandelier:


Scott Gries / Getty Images

Performance featuring a person flying through the air at the 2021 VMAs: Doja Cat in a florescent hoop:


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

6.

Cute audience picture at the 2001 VMAs: Britney and JLo:


Kmazur / WireImage / Getty Images

Cute audience picture at the 2001 VMAs: Avril and Mod Sun:


Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

7.

Tribute to a legend at the 2001 VMAs:


Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Tribute to a legend at the 2021 VMAs:


Taylor Hill / FilmMagic / Getty Images

8.

Awkward older guys at the 2001 VMAs:


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc / Getty Images

Awkward older guys at the 2021 VMAs:


Theo Wargo / Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

9.

Fashion at the 2001 VMAs: Nelly’s ode to Band-Aids:


Safilo / WireImage / Getty Images

Fashion at the 2021 VMAs: Lil Nas X’s ode to Lil Kim:


Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

10.

The host trying to be weird + quirky at the 2001 VMAs:


Kevin Kane / WireImage / Getty Images

The host trying to be weird + quirky at the 2021 VMAs:


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

11.

Sisters at the 2001 VMAs: The Simpson sisters:


Rj Capak / WireImage / Getty Images

Sisters at the 2021 VMAs: The D’Amelio sisters:


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

12.

Prop at the 2001 VMAs: A desktop computer:


Scott Gries / Getty Images

Prop at the 2021 VMAs: A bunch of half naked men:


Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

13.

Winner at the 2001 VMAs: Fred Durst:


Vinnie Zuffante / Getty Images

Winner at the 2021 VMAs: Billie Eilish:


Bryan Bedder / Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

14.

Best New Artist at the 2001 VMAs: Alicia Keys:


Scott Gries / Getty Images

Best New Artist at the 2021 VMAs: Olivia Rodrigo:


Scott Gries / Getty Images

15.

Oh, he’s there at the 2001 VMAs: Christopher Walken:


Rj Capak / WireImage / Getty Images

Oh, he’s there at the 2021 VMAs: David Lee Roth:


Bennett Raglin / Getty Images

16.

Random group of presenters at the 2001 VMAs: Jessica Simpson, Mandy Moore, and iconic girl group Dream:


Scott Gries / Getty Images

Random group of presenters at the 2021 VMAs: AJ McLean, Lance Bass, and Nick Lachey:


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

17.

Couples at the 2001 VMAs: Britney and Justin


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Couples at the 2021 VMAs: Jaden Hossler and Nessa Barrett


Udo Salters / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

18.

Performance at the 2001 VMAs: NSYNC and Michael Jackson:


Kevin Kane / WireImage / Getty Images

Performance at the 2021 VMAs: Justin Bieber:


Bennett Raglin / Getty Images

19.

Performance at the 2001 VMAs: J LO and Ja Rule:


Kevin Kane / WireImage / Getty Images

Performance at the 2001 VMAs: Camila Cabello:


Theo Wargo / Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

20.

Performance at the 2001 VMAs: You already know:


Scott Gries / Getty Images

Performance at the 2021 VMAs: Machine Gun Kelly:


Theo Wargo / Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

And last but not least, let’s compare the fashion because that’s my favorite part and the part that will make you feel like Old Lady Rose clinging for life on that boat diving down to the Titanic.

21.

Fashion at the 2001 VMAs: Destiny Child’s in a Tina Knowles original:


Jim Spellman / WireImage / Getty Images

Fashion at the 2021 VMAs: Justin Bieber in divorced 10th grade English teacher drag:


Theo Wargo / Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

22.

Fashion at the 2001 VMAs: Janet Jackson:


Kmazur / WireImage / Getty Images

Fashion at the 2021 VMAs: Daniela Lalita:


Udo Salters / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

23.

Fashion at the 2001 VMAs: The “Lady Marmalade” ladies:


Jim Spellman / WireImage / Getty Images

Fashion at the 2021 VMAs: Serena Kerrigan:


Udo Salters / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

24.

Fashion at the 2001 VMAs: Willa “I Wanna Be Bad” Ford


D. Kambouris / WireImage / Getty Images

Fashion at the 2001 VMAs: lilhuddie:


Udo Salters / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

25.

Fashion at the 2001VMAs: Justin Timberlake:


Kevin Kane / WireImage / Getty Images

Fashion at the 2021 VMAs: Kacey Musgraves:


Udo Salters / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

26.

Fashion at the 2001 VMAs: Will Smith:


Jim Spellman / WireImage / Getty Images

Fashion at the 2021 VMAs: Whoheem:


Taylor Hill / FilmMagic / Getty Images

27.

Fashion at the 2001 VMAs: Shakira:


Kmazur / WireImage / Getty Images

Fashion at the 2021 VMAs: Debby Ryan:


Rob Kim / FilmMagic / Getty Images

28.

Fashion at the 2001 VMAs: Macy Gray


Dave Hogan / Getty Images

Fashion at the 2021 VMAs: Katarina Deme and The Kid LAROI


Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

29.

Fashion at the 2001 VMAs: Britney Spears


Kmazur / WireImage / Getty Images

Fashion at the 2021 VMAs: Ashnikko


Taylor Hill / FilmMagic / Getty Images

