29 Then & Now VMA PIctures

Overly affectionate “we get it, you’re dating” couple at the 2021 VMAs:
2.
Like, we got it then.
And we get it now.
3.
Shape shifting age defying legend at the 2001 VMAs:
Shape shifting age defying legend at the 2021 VMAs:
4.
Guys showing skin at the 2001 VMAs:
Guys showing skin at the 2021 VMAs:
5.
Performance featuring a person flying through the air at the 2001 VMAs: Missy Elliott hanging from a giant chandelier:
Performance featuring a person flying through the air at the 2021 VMAs: Doja Cat in a florescent hoop:
6.
Cute audience picture at the 2001 VMAs: Britney and JLo:
Cute audience picture at the 2001 VMAs: Avril and Mod Sun:
7.
Tribute to a legend at the 2001 VMAs:
Tribute to a legend at the 2021 VMAs:
8.
Awkward older guys at the 2001 VMAs:
Awkward older guys at the 2021 VMAs:
9.
Fashion at the 2001 VMAs: Nelly’s ode to Band-Aids:
Fashion at the 2021 VMAs: Lil Nas X’s ode to Lil Kim:
10.
The host trying to be weird + quirky at the 2001 VMAs:
The host trying to be weird + quirky at the 2021 VMAs:
11.
Sisters at the 2001 VMAs: The Simpson sisters:
Sisters at the 2021 VMAs: The D’Amelio sisters:
12.
Prop at the 2001 VMAs: A desktop computer:
Prop at the 2021 VMAs: A bunch of half naked men:
13.
Winner at the 2001 VMAs: Fred Durst:
Winner at the 2021 VMAs: Billie Eilish:
14.
Best New Artist at the 2001 VMAs: Alicia Keys:
Best New Artist at the 2021 VMAs: Olivia Rodrigo:
15.
Oh, he’s there at the 2001 VMAs: Christopher Walken:
Oh, he’s there at the 2021 VMAs: David Lee Roth:
16.
Random group of presenters at the 2001 VMAs: Jessica Simpson, Mandy Moore, and iconic girl group Dream:
Random group of presenters at the 2021 VMAs: AJ McLean, Lance Bass, and Nick Lachey:
17.
Couples at the 2001 VMAs: Britney and Justin
Couples at the 2021 VMAs: Jaden Hossler and Nessa Barrett
18.
Performance at the 2001 VMAs: NSYNC and Michael Jackson:
Performance at the 2021 VMAs: Justin Bieber:
19.
Performance at the 2001 VMAs: J LO and Ja Rule:
Performance at the 2001 VMAs: Camila Cabello:
20.
Performance at the 2001 VMAs: You already know:
Performance at the 2021 VMAs: Machine Gun Kelly:
And last but not least, let’s compare the fashion because that’s my favorite part and the part that will make you feel like Old Lady Rose clinging for life on that boat diving down to the Titanic.
21.
Fashion at the 2001 VMAs: Destiny Child’s in a Tina Knowles original:
Fashion at the 2021 VMAs: Justin Bieber in divorced 10th grade English teacher drag:
22.
Fashion at the 2001 VMAs: Janet Jackson:
Fashion at the 2021 VMAs: Daniela Lalita:
23.
Fashion at the 2001 VMAs: The “Lady Marmalade” ladies:
Fashion at the 2021 VMAs: Serena Kerrigan:
24.
Fashion at the 2001 VMAs: Willa “I Wanna Be Bad” Ford
Fashion at the 2001 VMAs: lilhuddie:
25.
Fashion at the 2001VMAs: Justin Timberlake:
Fashion at the 2021 VMAs: Kacey Musgraves:
26.
Fashion at the 2001 VMAs: Will Smith:
Fashion at the 2021 VMAs: Whoheem:
27.
Fashion at the 2001 VMAs: Shakira:
Fashion at the 2021 VMAs: Debby Ryan:
28.
Fashion at the 2001 VMAs: Macy Gray
Fashion at the 2021 VMAs: Katarina Deme and The Kid LAROI
29.
Fashion at the 2001 VMAs: Britney Spears
Fashion at the 2021 VMAs: Ashnikko
