29 Celebrities At The US Open Tournament In NYC

1.

The Brad club held an official meeting at the US Open Men’s Finals — and, yes, I do just mean Brad Pitt, Brad Pitt’s Bucket Hat, and Bradley Cooper.


Sarah Stier / Getty Images

2.

At one point, Brad got super into it, while Bradley kept his cool from his seat:


Kena Betancur / AFP via Getty Images

3.

In an incredibly relatable move, Today host Savannah Guthrie was sitting right next to B&B and had absolutely zero chill about it:

4.

And by that I do mean she literally made a marked-up photo of their seating arrangement:

5.

Savannah wasn’t the only celeb sitting next to B&B — Joseph Mazzello and Rami Malek (who starred together in Bohemian Rhapsody) were also next to them:


Matthew Stockman / Getty Images

6.

(Rami also attended the Women’s Final the day before:)

7.

And Laverne Cox was seated in that same star-studded section:


Elise Amendola / Elise Amendola / AP/Shutterstock

8.

Kate Hudson and her partner Danny Fujikawa fist-pumped next to Gayle King:

9.

Leonardo DiCaprio wore a mask and took in the match with his girlfriend Camila Morrone:


Sarah Stier / Getty Images

10.

Mariska Hargitay took in some tennis with her husband Peter Hermann…and her work husband Chris Meloni:

11.

Mariska and Peter returned for the Men’s Finals along with their son, sitting right behind Daymond John:


Kena Betancur / AFP via Getty Images

12.

Alec Baldwin watched the match in a suit:


Matthew Stockman / Getty Images

13.

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor had a date night:


Matthew Stockman / Getty Images

14.

Lupita Nyong’o was all smiles:

15.

Hugh Dancy and Claire Danes were very focused:

16.

Paul Wesley tried to get a picture perfect moment from the big day:


Matthew Stockman / Getty Images

17.

Earlier in the tournament, Rebel Wilson cheered on her fellow Australian, Ashleigh Barty:

18.

Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen sat with tennis icons Rennae Stubbs and Kim Clijsters for the Women’s Final:

19.

Jason showed off his chugging skills for the jumbotron…

20.

…and Jenny couldn’t help but laugh about it:

21.

Julianna Margulies looked super glam for the good match:

22.

Anna Wintour seamlessly transitioned from Met ball to tennis ball:


Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

23.

Spike Lee supported the FDNY with his shirt and hat:


Matthew Stockman / Getty Images

24.

Paris Hilton said “that’s hot” about the tournament:


Sarah Stier / Getty Images

25.

Danai Gurira checked out the Men’s Semifinal match:

26.

Wanda Sykes and her wife Alex Niedbalski watched the Women’s Semifinals:

27.

As did Benjamin Bratt:

28.

And Gossip Girl herself spotted Gossip Girl spin-off stars Evan Mock, Eli Brown…

29.

…and Thomas Doherty at the match. XOXO.

