29 Celebrities At The US Open Tournament In NYC

2.
At one point, Brad got super into it, while Bradley kept his cool from his seat:
3.
In an incredibly relatable move, Today host Savannah Guthrie was sitting right next to B&B and had absolutely zero chill about it:
4.
And by that I do mean she literally made a marked-up photo of their seating arrangement:
5.
Savannah wasn’t the only celeb sitting next to B&B — Joseph Mazzello and Rami Malek (who starred together in Bohemian Rhapsody) were also next to them:
6.
(Rami also attended the Women’s Final the day before:)
7.
And Laverne Cox was seated in that same star-studded section:
8.
Kate Hudson and her partner Danny Fujikawa fist-pumped next to Gayle King:
9.
Leonardo DiCaprio wore a mask and took in the match with his girlfriend Camila Morrone:
10.
Mariska Hargitay took in some tennis with her husband Peter Hermann…and her work husband Chris Meloni:
11.
Mariska and Peter returned for the Men’s Finals along with their son, sitting right behind Daymond John:
12.
Alec Baldwin watched the match in a suit:
13.
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor had a date night:
14.
Lupita Nyong’o was all smiles:
15.
Hugh Dancy and Claire Danes were very focused:
16.
Paul Wesley tried to get a picture perfect moment from the big day:
17.
Earlier in the tournament, Rebel Wilson cheered on her fellow Australian, Ashleigh Barty:
18.
Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen sat with tennis icons Rennae Stubbs and Kim Clijsters for the Women’s Final:
19.
Jason showed off his chugging skills for the jumbotron…
20.
…and Jenny couldn’t help but laugh about it:
21.
Julianna Margulies looked super glam for the good match:
22.
Anna Wintour seamlessly transitioned from Met ball to tennis ball:
23.
Spike Lee supported the FDNY with his shirt and hat:
24.
Paris Hilton said “that’s hot” about the tournament:
25.
Danai Gurira checked out the Men’s Semifinal match:
26.
Wanda Sykes and her wife Alex Niedbalski watched the Women’s Semifinals:
27.
As did Benjamin Bratt:
28.
And Gossip Girl herself spotted Gossip Girl spin-off stars Evan Mock, Eli Brown…
29.
…and Thomas Doherty at the match. XOXO.
