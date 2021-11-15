Home Entertainment 29 Actors Who Spoiled Their Films/TV Shows

29 Actors Who Spoiled Their Films/TV Shows

Bradly Lamb
Tom Holland, I love you but you gotta learn to keep your mouth shut.

1.

One of the most shocking TV deaths was when Marissa Cooper died in the third season finale of The O.C.

But it wasn’t shocking to everyone — the day prior, Barton had told Access Hollywood, “It’s true, it’s true. My character dies.”


Producers had been teasing a character death in promos for the episode, and it had been rumored that Barton was leaving the show, but this was still a huge spoiler for many viewers. It doesn’t seem producers made any comment at the time, though executive producer Josh Schwartz would say he regretted killing of her character many years later. 

2.

Even if you’re not a boomer, you probably know that one of Sylvester Stallone’s most iconic roles was Rocky Balboa in the Rocky films.


Well, before he was set to reprise his role in the 2015 film Creed, Stallone spoiled that his character would have cancer in the upcoming film.


Stallone tweeted out a photo of the script — eagle-eyed fans zoomed in and read that his character was in chemo treatments. He did not delete the tweet so it seems unlikely he got in trouble.

3.

One of the biggest movie twists of all time is Darth Vader revealing he’s Luke’s father in Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back.

David Prowse, who played Vader (well, he wore the suit — James Earl Jones provided the voice) — actually revealed this twist to a newspaper two years prior to the film.


Luckily, it didn’t receive widespread attention due to the lack of social media.

4.

One of Hugh Jackman’s most famous roles is Logan/Wolverine in the X-Men films.


However, the character died at the end of his film Logan. Jackman essentially spoiled this early on by saying that Logan would be his last film as Wolverine, but he cemented it with a quote to Entertainment Weekly: “The idea that, in the end, he must give his life to save someone else… I thought that was really powerful.”


The interview was published directly after the film’s release, but as many hadn’t seen the film yet and he had hinted at the death before, I’m still counting it.

5.

Patrick Stewart also somewhat spoiled his own character’s death by saying that Logan would be Professor X’s last appearance as well.


After watching a screening, Stewart said, “I realized there will never be a better, a more perfect, a more sensitive, emotional, and beautiful way of saying au revoir to Charles Xavier than this movie. “

6.

Tom Holland is infamous for giving away Marvel spoilers — so much so that the Russo brothers stopped giving him the whole script to films he was appearing in — but perhaps his biggest gaffe was when he ran on stage and shouted “I’m alive!” to an audience that was about to watch Infinity War, thinking they had just finished it.


He quickly realized his mistake and tried to play it off, but it was too late.

7.

He also spoiled the quantum realm’s involvement in The MCU in an interview with Benedict Cumberbatch, though Cumberbatch stopped him from saying more.


Interviewers and viewers alike joked that Benedict had been paired with Tom for interviews so that he could “babysit” him.

8.

Oh, and he spoiled the title of Spider-Man 2…

9.

…And the fact that there would be a third film…

10.

…AND the fact that Peter would be going to space in Infinity War.


The interview came a few days before the film’s release.

11.

…and also the fact that Jamie Foxx will be reprising his role as Electro in Spiderman: No Way Home.


Holland revealed Jamie was in the film by briefly mentioning him in relation to new characters/actors in the third Spider-Man. He referred to him by his first name only, but fans could pretty easily guess who he was talking about. “Everyone puts their trousers on in the same way in the morning,” Holland said. “I’m talking about Alfred and Jamie and those guys. “

12.

Mark Ruffalo has also been pretty bad with Marvel spoilers. He pretty infamously accidentally streamed the beginning of Thor: Ragnarok when he forgot to end a live-stream he was doing before the screening.


You could only hear a muffled version of the first ten minutes, and you couldn’t see anything, but it was still a major snafu. While Ruffalo was initially reprimanded, it ended up being great free press for the film. 

13.

He also spoiled the ending of Infinity War on Good Morning America, though fans couldn’t tell if he was joking at the time.


You can hear him start to say “half,” which would’ve been a MAJOR spoiling considering half the universe is snapped out of existence at the end of Avengers: Infinity War. He stops himself, but what he actually says (“everybody dies”) really isn’t much better.

14.

In a final MCU spoiler, after Spanish voice actor Rodri Martin was cast as Pietro’s Spanish language voice dub for Wandavision, he spoiled the news that Evan Peters was going to play Quicksilver in the series weeks before the reveal occurred onscreen.


Martin had previously done Quicksilver’s/Peters’ Spanish language dub in the X-Men films. After spoiling this major bit of stunt-casting, he was replaced in WandaVision by Manuel Gimeno.

15.

Actor Rory McCann gave a pretty memorable performance as the Hound on Game of Thrones, which seemed to come to an end when his character appeared to die in Season 4.

The Hound ended up being resurrected by Brother Ray — but not before Ray’s actor, Ian McShane, revealed to fans that this would happen.


McShane told one outlet that “I am responsible for bringing somebody back that you think you’re never going to see again” and in another interview, when the host asked whether this character was the Hound or Jon Snow, he replied, “It’s not the latter. It might be the former.”

16.

This may not seem like a huge spoiler, but to Game of Thrones fans, any tidbit an actor revealed would send them into a theorizing frenzy — especially concerning the Night King.

Well, the actor who played him, Vladimir Furdik, revealed ahead of Season 8 that the Night King was after someone in particular, and that he and Jon Snow would meet again in a very similar scene to the one above.

17.

And in perhaps the smallest Game of Thrones spoiler of all, poor Wilf Scolding, who played Rhaegar Targaryen, inadvertently revealed he would be appearing in another Game of Thrones episode simply by revealing on social media that he was in the same general location the show was known to film in.


He then deleted the Instagram post.

18.

While fans obviously expected Wagner Moura’s character Pablo Escobar to die in the series Narcos, they didn’t know it would happen in Season 2. The actor spoiled this in an interview ahead of its release.


However, he said he didn’t feel it was a spoiler as Pablo Escobar had died in real life.

19.

While perhaps not a spoiler to anyone who had seen the original trilogy that Mace Windu would be dying in Star Wars: Episode III, Jackson did surprise some fans by revealing pretty point-blank that his character died in the film in an interview before he was even done shooting, calling it “an awesome death.”


Jackson himself even debated that this wasn’t a spoiler, since there are only four Jedis left alive in Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope.

20.

Jackson also gave a small spoiler for Captain Marvel by revealing we’d learn how his character Nick Fury lost one of his eyes.


He also gave a pretty big spoiler for the film when he revealed that Captain Marvel could time travel — but this turned out to be Jackson messing with us.

21.

Fans were devastated when Hopper — played by David Harbour — appeared to die at the end of Season 3 of Stranger Things.

However, many fans speculated that he’d somehow survived, as the end of the episode featured a mention of an American in a Russian prison. And Harbour, who is apparently infamous for revealing spoilers among the Stranger Things cast, seemed to spoil the answer when he appeared on SNL.

In his opening monologue, SNL cast member Pete Davidson asks if Harbour’s character is dead on Stranger Things. While Harbour avoids the question, he first answers “no.”

Also — though this was after Netflix released a teaser that confirmed Hopper was alive — Harbour live-streamed in costume and joked that he would reveal more Season 4 spoilers, confirming to anyone who hadn’t seen the teaser that Hopper lived.


Costar Millie Bob Brown jokingly chastised him for streaming from set, but there don’t seem to have been any repurcussions.

22.

Fans were thrilled to hear that Jason Momoa was cast as Aquaman in the DCEU.


Jasin Boland/ Warner Bros. / courtesy Everett Collection

However, over a year prior to the release of Aquaman, and a month before Justice League, Momoa revealed a pretty major spoiler by saying that his version of Aquaman wouldn’t really become Aquaman/the king of the seven seas until the end of Aquaman.


As all superhero origin stories are done differently, this was a pretty major spoiler about the direction Aquaman would be taking.

23.

Momoa also revealed spoilers for the Snyder cut of Justice League by tweeting out a photo from that version that suggested Steppenwolf didn’t survive that version.

24.

Glee extra Nicole Crowther was fired after revealing who would be prom queen and king in the show — even though she was only reporting a rumor and hadn’t actually worked on the episode in question.


The extra was blacklisted from extras casting agencies and called out by Ryan Murphy himself.

25.

Darryl finally killing Beta on The Walking Dead was a huge moment in the Season 10 finale — but actor Norman Reedus (who plays Darryl) spoiled the moment for some fans.

Reedus posted photos of the scene only a day after the episode aired, leading to anger from many fans who hadn’t had the time to watch yet in the era of streaming.


He later deleted the photos.

26.

Everyone fell in love with Milo Ventimiglia’s portrayal of Jack in This Is Us, even though we knew pretty much from the start that he was going to die.


In the episodes leading up to the moment, many fans began to hypothesize how it would happen — which led to them scrutinizing a small spoiler Ventimiglia shared when he posted an Instagram story that revealed a page of an upcoming script.


While it revealed nothing about Jack’s death, it did provide minor spoilers about Jack and Kate arguing, which fans theorized might occur up until Jack’s death in order to cause peak drama.

27.

In another Star Wars spoiler, Jiang Wen, who played Baze Malbus in Rogue One, revealed that character Chirrut Imwe (played by Donnie Yen) was going to die in the upcoming film.


“I think you’ve got to leave it there,” host Gwendolyn Christie (and fellow Star Wars actor) interrupted after he casually mentioned Baze’s death.

28.

Mads Mikkelsen also revealed he was going to be playing Jyn’s father in the film.


He accidentally blurted out this news moments after talking about how he couldn’t talk about his character’s identity in an interview with Sky News.

29.

And finally, in one last Marvel spoiler, actor Elizabeth Debicki revealed that her character Ayesha would start out helping the Guardians but later turn into their enemy in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2.


Not a huge Marvel spoiler, but still — you’d think with Disney/Marvel’s strict confidentiality clauses, we’d have less Marvel and Star Wars examples on this list! 

Did we miss any major actor slip ups? Let us know in the comments below!

