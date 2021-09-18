29 Actors Who Have Been On 3 Teen Shows Or More

All hail Bianca Lawson, eternal teenager.

1.

Kat Graham


Disney Channel, CBS, Fox, The CW, Freeform

Best known as Bonnie on The Vampire Diaries, Kat was actually on teen dramas wayyy before TVD!

Roles: Kate’s friend on Lizzie McGuire, Angela on Joan of Arcadia, Kim on The O.C., Bonnie on The Vampire Diaries, dancer on Greek, Allison on Hannah Montana

2.

Lucy Hale


Nickelodeon, Fox, Freeform, Riverdale

Lucy began playing a teenager in 2005, and recently briefly played Katy on Riverdale before playing the same character after a time jump in Katy Keene. That means she’s played a teenager for 15 years!

Roles: Amy on Ned’s Declassified, Hazel on Drake & Josh, Hadley on The O.C., Miranda on Wizards of Waverly Place, Aria on Pretty Little Liars, and Katy on Riverdale

3.

Victoria Justice


Nickelodeon, The WB, Disney Channel, Nickeldeon

While she certainly wasn’t a teenager yet when she was on Gilmore Girls, she’s still been on plenty of preteen and kid’s shows, though the only older teen drama she’s been on is Eye Candy.

Roles: Tori on Victorious, Jill on Gilmore Girls, Rebecca on The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, Lola on Zoey 101, Shelby on iCarly, Vivian on True Jackson, VP, herself on Big Time Rush, Eris on The Troop, and Lindy on Eye Candy

4.

Max Greenfield


The WB, Fox, Freeform, UPN

You probably know him as Schmidt from New Girl, but he’s done lots of teen shows too!

Roles: Lucas in Gilmore Girls, young Sandy on The O.C., Michael on Greek, and Leo on Veronica Mars

5.

Bianca Lawson


Richard Foreman / 20th Century Fox/Courtesy Everett Collection, The CW, Freeform, MTV, The WB

I think Bianca wins the Most Teen Drama Roles award. She’s been playing a teenager for almost 30 years.

Roles: Kendra on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Emily on The Vampire Diaries, Maya on Pretty Little Liars, the guidance counselor Marin on Teen Wolf, Shawna on Secret Life of the American Teenager, Nikki on Dawson’s Creek, and Megan on Saved by the Bell: The New Class

6.

Charisma Carpenter


20th Cent Fox/Courtesy Everett Collection, Warner Bros / courtesy Everett Co, Karen Neal / ABC / Everett collection, Freeform, NBC, Courtesy Everett Collection

Appearing on teen dramas since 1994!

Roles: Cordelia on Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel, Kendall on Veronica Mars, Tegan on Greek, Rebecca on The Lying Game, Wendie on Baywatch, and Ashley on Malibu Shores

7.

James Van Der Beek


David Giesbrecht / THE CW / courtesy everett colllection,, Columbia TriStar Television / courtesy Everett Collection, Nickelodeon

Van Der Beek has most recently appeared on teen show One Tree Hill.

Roles: Dawson on Dawson’s Creek, Adam Reese on One Tree Hill, James on Clarissa Explains It All

8.

Shenae Grimes


Family Channel, The CW, CTV

Shenae may not have been on as many teen shows as others on this list, but she was still on her fair share!

Roles: Arden on Naturally, Sadie, Annie on 90210, Darcy on Degrassi: The Next Generation

9.

Greta Onieogou


CTV, Family Channel, The CW

Greta now plays Layla on All American, but she’s played a teen since 2006!

Roles: Tina on Naturally, Sadie, Sirina on Degrassi: The Next Generation, Vanessa on Overruled!, and Layla on All American

10.

Susan Walters


The CW, MTV, Freeforrm

You might not know her name, but you know her face. She’s been on a grand total of five teen dramas.

Roles: Principal Rimkus on One Tree Hill, Tyler’s mom on The Vampire Diaries, Lydia’s mom on Teen Wolf, Diane on The Fosters, and Maia on Star-Crossed

11.

Torrey DeVito


Freeform, The CW, The WB

Torrey has played a range of teen drama characters, but she definitely shines most playing the villain. She was also briefly married to Paul Wesley, who played Stefan on The Vampire Diaries.

Roles: Melissa on Pretty Little Liars, Meredith on The Vampire Diaries, Carrie on One Tree Hill, a college student on Dawson’s Creek, and Tori/Denise Woods on Drake and Josh

12.

Vanessa Morgan


Bettina Strauss / CW Network/Courtesy Everett Collection, MTV, CTV

You probably know Vanessa from Riverdale, but she’s actually appeared on a bunch of teen dramas!

Roles: Toni on Riverdale, Lyria on The Shannara Chronicles, Bird on Finding Carter, and Vanessa on Degrassi: The Next Generation

13.

Cody Christian


Eric McCandless / Abc Family / Courtesy Everett Collection / Everett Collection, MTV, The CW

Cody went from playing Aria’s little brother to being a leading man in his own right!

Roles: Mike on Pretty Little Liars, Theo on Teen Wolf, Asher on All American

14.

Kathryn Prescott


Freeform, E4, The CW

Fun fact: Kathryn has an identical twin, who also had a large role on Skins!

Roles: Carter on Finding Carter, Emily on Skins, and Penelope on Reign

15.

Chad Michael Murray


Warner Bros / Courtesy Everett Collection, The WB, Shane Harvey / The CW Network/Courtesy Everett Collection

Haley mentioned Dawson’s Creek on One Tree Hill…and Chad was on Dawson’s Creek…did she not notice her best friend Lucas was on the show?

Roles: Lucas on One Tree Hill, Tristin on Gilmore Girls, Charlie on Dawson’s Creek, and Edgar on Riverdale

16.

Mädchen Amick


Shane Harvey / The CW / Courtesy Everett Collection, Eric Liebowitz/ CW Network / Courtesy Everett Collection, The WB

Appearing on teen dramas since 1999!

Roles: Alice on Riverdale, Catherine/The Duchess on Gossip Girl, Nicole on Dawson’s Creek, and Sherry on Gilmore Girls

17.

Marisol Nichols


Fox, Dean Buscher / CW Network/Courtesy Everett Collection, MTV

You probably know Marisol from her Riverdale or Teen Wolf role, but she actually got her start way back in the day on Beverly Hills, 90210!

Roles: Wendy on Beverly Hills, 90210, Corinna (Malia’s mom) on Teen Wolf, and Hermione (Veronica’s mom) on Riverdale

18.

Ross Butler


David Moir / Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection, The CW, MTV

Ross has been making waves on teen dramas for the last few years, but you probably know him best as Zach from 13 Reasons Why.

Roles: Zach on 13 Reasons Why, Reggie on Riverdale (in Season 1), and Nathan on Teen Wolf

19.

Matt Lanter


Michael Desmond / The CW Network / Courtesy Everett Collection, The CW, Fox

You probably remember him from 90210, but he’s been on plenty of other teen dramas!

Roles: Liam on 90210, Roman on Star-Crossed, and Nick on Point Pleasant

20.

Sam Page


The CW, Fox, Freeform

He’s probably best known as playing Richard Hunter on The Bold Type.

Roles: Colin on Gossip Girl, Jesse on Point Pleasant, Joel on Greek, and Craig on Switched at Birth

21.

Melissa Ponzio


MTV, The CW, The WB

My personal favorite is definitely as Melissa McCall.

Roles: Melissa (Scott’s mom) on Teen Wolf, Daphne on The Vampire Diaries, Alice on One Tree Hill, Robin on Dawson’s Creek

22.

Adam Brody


Warner Bros / courtesy Everett Collection, The WB

Best known as Seth Cohen, Adam actually appeared on multiple other teen dramas! Fun fact: He’s married to Leighton Meester, who played Blair on Gossip Girl.

Roles: Seth on The O.C., Dave on Gilmore Girls, and Justin on Smallville

23.

Arielle Kebbel


The CW, The WB

You probably know her from John Tucker Must Die — but she’s been in a lot of teen dramas too!

Roles: Lexie on The Vampire Diaries, Lindsay on Gilmore Girls, Paige on Life Unexpected, and Vanessa on 90210

24.

Milo Ventimiglia


Warner Bros / courtesy Everett Co, NBC, ABC

Of course, we all know him now as the beloved Jack on This Is Us.

Roles: Jess on Gilmore Girls, Greg on Saved by the Bell: The New Class, Letterman on Sabrina the Teenage Witch

25.

Rachel Bilson


Michael Desmond / Warner Bros / Courtesy Everett Collection, The CW, The WB

Best known for playing Summer Roberts, Rachel also had a fun guest appearance as herself on the series finale of Gossip Girl!

Roles: Summer on The O.C., herself on Gossip Girl, and Colleen on Buffy the Vampire Slayer

26.

Jane Lynch


Adam Rose / Fox /Courtesy Everett Collection, UPN, The WB

Lynch was a teen drama actor far before Glee!

Roles: Sue on Glee, Mrs. Donaldson on Veronica Mars, a nurse on Gilmore Girls, and Mrs. Witter on Dawson’s Creek

27.

Krysten Ritter


Warner Bros / Courtesy Everett Collection, Giovanni Rufino/ CW Network / Courtesy Everett Collection, Scott Humbert / CW Network / Courtesy Everett Collection

Krysten was actually meant to star in a Gossip Girl spinoff focusing on a young Lily and Carol in Los Angeles, but the show was scrapped.

Roles: Gia on Veronica Mars, Carol on Gossip Girl, and Lucy on Gilmore Girls

28.

Rumer Willis


Freeform, Michael Desmond / CW Network / Courtesy Everett Collection

Rumer also starred in The House Bunny! Fun fact: Rumer is the child of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis

Roles: Zoe on Pretty Little Liars, Gia on 90210, and Heather on Secret Life of the American Teenager

29.

And finally, Stephen Amell


The CW, CTV

Before winning our hearts as Oliver on Arrow, Stephen appeared on a handful of teen dramas!

Roles: Jim on 90210, Brady on The Vampire Diaries, doorman on Degrassi: The Next Generation

