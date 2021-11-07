28 Famous People Who People Stopped Adoring

18.

“Kat Von D went from the top of the tattoo and cosmetics world to the poster child for anti-vax bullshit with just one Instagram post. Then again, she was always problematic. It just took a while for most people to catch on.”

—eleehamm

“I used to think she was so cool, and I thought when I could afford to, I would buy all of her makeup. Turned out she’s just the worst and an anti-vaxxer. I am excited that her former brand has no ties to her anymore, so I can buy from them now.”

—hillaryf4afff6749

Kat Von D addressed the anti-vax accusations on Instagram and wrote, “My husband and I are NOT anti-vaxxers. Just because we have hesitancies and valid concerns about injecting our baby with specific chemicals and toxins does not mean we are anti anything.”

The Washington Post recently reported that, according to her publicist, Kat Von D is vaccinated against the coronavirus.