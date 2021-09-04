27 “Saturday Night Live” Behind-The-Scenes Facts

13.

NBC was terrified of what Richard Pryor would say when he guest hosted during the first season of SNL, and executives believed his material was “too dangerous” to be broadcast live. They refused to allow him to host the first episode, like Lorne Michaels wanted, and when he did appear, they insisted on a five-second delay in between what he said and what aired. Today, that kind of delay is typical for live events broadcasted on television.