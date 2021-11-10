27 Eternals Behind The Scenes Facts

The Eternals writers had to be spoiled on Infinity War and Endgame since they were writing a movie that would come after them.
2.
Kaz and Ryan’s original meeting with Marvel was about “the original gods who roamed the earth” and the “superhero mythology” that is the basis for the Eternals characters.
3.
When they started writing Eternals, Kaz describes it as hanging out in a “windowless room in Marvel with just big ideas” alongside producer Nate Moore. They started by reading Jack Kirby’s original Eternals comics, Jim Krueger’s Earth X comics, and more.
4.
Kaz and Ryan wrote “nine drafts of a 30-page outline and two drafts of the movie” before a director conversation for Eternals even began.
5.
Kaz, Ryan, and Chloé Zhao had “good chemistry” from the start of the process and spent a lot of time laughing together while writing the film.
6.
Work on Eternals began around the time Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame were being released, so Kaz, Ryan, and Chloé had to be spoiled on the big plot points of those epic movies.
7.
A lot of the characters were crafted with the specific actors in mind, like Lauren Ridloff as Makkari.
8.
Kaz and Ryan’s dream actor to play Kingo was always Kumail Nanjiani.
9.
And, they knew from the start that they had to try and get Salma Hayek as Ajak.
10.
Angelina Jolie actually called Marvel and expressed interest in being in Eternals and producer Nate Moore asked Kaz and Ryan if there was a role for her.
11.
Originally, Druig and Makkari’s relationship wasn’t a big part of Eternals, but once Chloé saw Lauren Ridloff and Barry Keoghan’s chemistry, they decided to play into it.
12.
For Kaz, one of his favorite characters is Druig because he’s not only broody, but when he does something funny and makes the audience laugh it just shows how complex of a character he is.
13.
Over the course of a year, Kaz and Ryan wrote “13 or 14 drafts” of Eternals, so there are a lot of locations they wanted to explore that didn’t make the final cut.
14.
While it didn’t make it into the final film, they did shoot an extended India sequence in the Gupta Empire in 400 A.D that expanded on Kingo’s character.
15.
From the beginning, Eternals set out to be a movie about “found family” and how audiences could hopefully see themselves reflected in one of these 10 new characters.
16.
Kaz and Ryan’s mission from the start was to “reflect the world as it really is” and showcase diversity and LGBTQ represenation in Eternals.
17.
In terms of Phastos’s relationship and the LGBTQ representation, the writers wanted it to be “really human and really natural.”
18.
Adding comedic moments to Eternals was important and it allowed the tragic scenes “to be more sad and it makes the laughs funnier.”
19.
In fact, playing into Kumail Nanjiani’s comedic skills was something they talked about a lot. They wanted to give him room to play and have fun.
20.
One of Kaz and Ryan’s favorite funny moments from Eternals was Kingo’s Bollywood career and it’s something they came up with really early on.
21.
The English Patient, 2001: A Space Odyssey, The Matrix, and The Godfather: Part II, Apocalypse Now, Game of Thrones and more were all movies and TV shows that inspired aspects of Eternals.
22.
The moment Ryan is most proud of to see on screen is when Sersi uses her powers and freezes Tiamut. In fact, that was an idea they had since the very start.
23.
And, Kaz is just very proud of how all of the characters turned out and seeing their character ideas come to fruition.
24.
The post-credits sequences “changed a lot” during the process of writing Eternals.
25.
There were about “six or seven sequences” that were thought of for the post-credits scenes. In fact, before he made his debut in Loki, Kang the Conqueror was talked about.
26.
Eros, who is played by Harry Styles, making his debut in Eternals was a “really early idea” and he was always a character Kaz and Ryan knew they wanted to include in this movie.
27.
And finally, the post-credits scenes were ultimately all about looking to the future of the MCU, which is how Eros, Dane, and even Blade were settled on.