26 companies and advocacy groups call on Valve to reverse its blockchain games ban By Cointelegraph





Digital rights advocacy group Fight for the Future, the Blockchain Game Alliance, Enjin and 26 blockchain game companies have called out video game corporation Valve for its decision to not allow content related to cryptocurrencies or nonfungible tokens (NFTs) on its Steam marketplace.

According to an open letter published by Fight for the Future on Monday, the companies and projects are requesting Valve reverse its decision to “prohibit an entire category of software from the Steam platform” and take a chance on crypto and blockchain technology. Steam updated its onboarding process for partners on Oct. 14 to stipulate that no applications built on blockchain technology that “issue or allow exchange of cryptocurrencies or NFTs” would be permitted.

