26 Celebrities Who Had Babies In 2021

So many babies were born in March!
Here are 26 celebs who became parents in 2021:
1.
Kelly Rowland and Tim Weatherspoon welcomed their second son, Noah, on Jan. 21.
2.
Vanessa Morgan and Michael Kopech welcomed their son, River, on Jan. 29.
3.
Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara welcomed their son, Riley, on Feb. 8.
4.
Rose Leslie and Kit Harington welcomed their son in February.
5.
Victoria Monét and John Gaines welcomed their daughter, Hazel, on Feb. 21.
6.
Katharine McPhee and David Foster welcomed their son, Rennie, who’s their first child together, on Feb. 22.
7.
Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith welcomed their son, August, on Feb. 20.
8.
Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard welcomed their first child, Sylvester, on March 8.
9.
Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner welcomed their son, Levi, on March 11.
10.
Nathan Kress and London Moore welcomed their second daughter, Evie, on March 20.
11.
Cassie and Alex Fine welcome their second daughter, Sunny, on March 22.
12.
Ashley Tisdale and Christopher French welcomed their daughter, Jupiter, on March 23.
13.
Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell welcomed their daughter, Grace, on March 25.
14.
Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song welcomed their son, Dakota, on April 5.
15.
Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling welcomed their son, Arthur, on April 29.
16.
Troian Bellisario and Patrick Adams welcomed their second daughter, Elliot, on May 15.
17.
Carlos and Alexa PenaVega welcomed their daughter, Rio, their third child together, in May.
18.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their daughter, Lilibet, their second child together, on June 4.
19.
Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa welcomed twin sons, Zion and Zillion, their first children together, on June 14.
20.
Gal Gadot and Yaron Varsano welcomed their third daughter, Daniella, in June.
21.
Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead had their son, Laurie, who’s their first child together, in June.
22.
Halsey and Alev Aydin welcomed their son, Ender, on July 14.
23.
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost welcomed their son, Cosmo, who’s their first child together, in August.
25.
Cardi B and Offset welcomed their son, who’s their second child together, on Sept. 4.
26.
And finally, Freida Pinto and Cory Tran welcomed their son, Rumi-Ray, on Nov. 21.
And now, here are 4 celebs who became grandparents in 2021:
27.
Leslie Ash welcomed her grandson, Lucas, in April.
29.
Gayle King welcomed her grandson, Luca, in September.
30.
And finally, Lisa Vanderpump welcomed her granddaughter, Pandora, on Nov. 13.
