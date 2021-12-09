Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
26 Celebrities Who Had Babies In 2021 - Up News Info
Home Entertainment 26 Celebrities Who Had Babies In 2021
Entertainment

26 Celebrities Who Had Babies In 2021

by Bradly Lamb
written by Bradly Lamb
  • Best of 2021 badge

So many babies were born in March!

Table of Contents

The “pandemic baby boom” that started in 2020 continued into 2021, and it’s been a big year for celebrity babies.

Here are 26 celebs who became parents in 2021:

1.

Kelly Rowland and Tim Weatherspoon welcomed their second son, Noah, on Jan. 21.

2.

Vanessa Morgan and Michael Kopech welcomed their son, River, on Jan. 29.

3.

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara welcomed their son, Riley, on Feb. 8.

4.

Rose Leslie and Kit Harington welcomed their son in February.


Taylor Hill / WireImage / Via Getty

5.

Victoria Monét and John Gaines welcomed their daughter, Hazel, on Feb. 21.

6.

Katharine McPhee and David Foster welcomed their son, Rennie, who’s their first child together, on Feb. 22.

7.

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith welcomed their son, August, on Feb. 20.

8.

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard welcomed their first child, Sylvester, on March 8.

9.

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner welcomed their son, Levi, on March 11.

10.

Nathan Kress and London Moore welcomed their second daughter, Evie, on March 20.

11.

Cassie and Alex Fine welcome their second daughter, Sunny, on March 22.

12.

Ashley Tisdale and Christopher French welcomed their daughter, Jupiter, on March 23.

13.

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell welcomed their daughter, Grace, on March 25.

14.

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song welcomed their son, Dakota, on April 5.

15.

Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling welcomed their son, Arthur, on April 29.

16.

Troian Bellisario and Patrick Adams welcomed their second daughter, Elliot, on May 15.

17.

Carlos and Alexa PenaVega welcomed their daughter, Rio, their third child together, in May.

18.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their daughter, Lilibet, their second child together, on June 4.


Chris Jackson / Getty Images

19.

Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa welcomed twin sons, Zion and Zillion, their first children together, on June 14.

20.

Gal Gadot and Yaron Varsano welcomed their third daughter, Daniella, in June.

21.

Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead had their son, Laurie, who’s their first child together, in June.


Jason Laveris / FilmMagic / Via Getty

22.

Halsey and Alev Aydin welcomed their son, Ender, on July 14.

23.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost welcomed their son, Cosmo, who’s their first child together, in August.


Axelle / FilmMagic / Via Getty

25.

Cardi B and Offset welcomed their son, who’s their second child together, on Sept. 4.

26.

And finally, Freida Pinto and Cory Tran welcomed their son, Rumi-Ray, on Nov. 21.

And now, here are 4 celebs who became grandparents in 2021:

27.

Leslie Ash welcomed her grandson, Lucas, in April.

29.

Gayle King welcomed her grandson, Luca, in September.

30.

And finally, Lisa Vanderpump welcomed her granddaughter, Pandora, on Nov. 13.

The year is almost over, and we’re looking back on 2021. Check out more from the year here!

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Travis Scott Speaks Out In His First Interview...

Travis Scott Denies Legal Liability For The Astroworld...

5 Things About Mac Miller’s Brother – Hollywood...

1st Photo After He’s Guilty In Child Porn...

Sorry Gen Z, But Only Millennials Will Be...

Gus Apologizes For Past Behavior – Hollywood Life

Daunte Wright’s Girlfriend Testifies That She Tried To...

Florence Pugh Was Reported For Posting About Hawkeye

Vinny & Peachy Go On A Date –...

Who Is Jo Koy? Facts About Chelsea Handler’s...

Leave a Comment