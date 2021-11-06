26 Best Dolly Parton Tweets

“Fiddle me this! That was a joke y’all — hope I made ya laugh!”

2.

When she jumped in on the “distracted boyfriend” meme and put her own “Jolene” spin on it:


Twitter: @DollyParton

4.

When she wasn’t afraid to dig into her photo archives and tweet something hilariously petty:


Twitter: @DollyParton / Ricke Hester

6.

When she wished her husband a happy birthday by dressing up in a Playboy bunny suit:


Twitter: @DollyParton

7.

When she did a funny “who wore it best?” outfit competition with RuPaul:


Twitter: @DollyParton / WENN Rights / Alamy

8.

When she retweeted fellow country music queen Reba McEntire and made a funny drinking joke:


Twitter: @DollyParton

9.

When she celebrated that good old Friday feeling with a classic GIF of her dancing on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson:


Twitter: @DollyParton

10.

When she couldn’t help but make fun of her iconic hairstyle from her early music days in the ’60s:


Twitter: @DollyParton

11.

When she had her say on that dramatic day in October when Facebook *and* Instagram were down:

Everyone showing up to @Twitter today while @Facebook @instagram @WhatsApp are down like…


Twitter: @DollyParton

12.

When she had a full-blown conversation with the one and only Ted Lasso:

You’re too sweet, @TedLasso! I heard you left some @AFCRichmond tickets at will call under my name? 😉 https://t.co/1TcY8dFvOK


Twitter: @DollyParton

13.

When she sprinkled some positive Dolly wisdom because that’s what she does best:


Twitter: @DollyParton

15.

When she filmed herself getting her COVID-19 vaccine shot and sang a funny remix of “Jolene” that truly fit the mood:


Twitter: @DollyParton

16.

When she had the perfect images to emulate the “Me on LinkedIn vs. Facebook vs. Instagram vs. Tinder” meme:


Twitter: @DollyParton

17.

When she shared a still from her Dolly & Carol in Nashville special with Carol Burnett and made a cute ‘n’ goofy meme out of it:


Twitter: @DollyParton

18.

When she participated in the “thigh-high boots” meme, and the result was flawlessly perfect:


Twitter: @DollyParton / Lilifilm Official youtu.be

19.

When she used one of her many famous archive photos to show off just how beautiful and fabulous she’s always been:


Twitter: @DollyParton

20.

When she wished the public a happy Galentine’s Day from the most iconic musical trio ever: Dolly, Linda Ronstadt, and Emmylou Harris:


Twitter: @DollyParton

21.

When she shared this ’70s clip of her singing “Love Will Keep Us Together” to lift people’s spirits up:


Twitter: @DollyParton

22.

When she revealed a behind-the-scenes picture of her and Jane Fonda on the set of 9 to 5 wearing fancy schmancy dresses:


Twitter: @DollyParton

23.

When she complimented SNL cast member Melissa Villaseñor on her Dolly impression on Weekend Update:


Twitter: @DollyParton

24.

When she wished her 5 million+ followers a happy Halloween with this adorable pumpkin picture:


Twitter: @DollyParton

25.

When she shared this TRULY legendary picture of her with Oprah, Julie Andrews, and Carol Burnett with the caption “squad goals”:


Twitter: @DollyParton

26.

And when she posted this picture of her looking ever-so-glamorous with the caption “act natural”:


Twitter: @DollyParton

