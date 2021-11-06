26 Best Dolly Parton Tweets

“Fiddle me this! That was a joke y’all — hope I made ya laugh!”
4.
When she wasn’t afraid to dig into her photo archives and tweet something hilariously petty:
6.
When she wished her husband a happy birthday by dressing up in a Playboy bunny suit:
7.
When she did a funny “who wore it best?” outfit competition with RuPaul:
8.
When she retweeted fellow country music queen Reba McEntire and made a funny drinking joke:
9.
When she celebrated that good old Friday feeling with a classic GIF of her dancing on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson:
10.
When she couldn’t help but make fun of her iconic hairstyle from her early music days in the ’60s:
11.
When she had her say on that dramatic day in October when Facebook *and* Instagram were down:
12.
When she had a full-blown conversation with the one and only Ted Lasso:
13.
When she sprinkled some positive Dolly wisdom because that’s what she does best:
15.
When she filmed herself getting her COVID-19 vaccine shot and sang a funny remix of “Jolene” that truly fit the mood:
16.
When she had the perfect images to emulate the “Me on LinkedIn vs. Facebook vs. Instagram vs. Tinder” meme:
17.
When she shared a still from her Dolly & Carol in Nashville special with Carol Burnett and made a cute ‘n’ goofy meme out of it:
18.
When she participated in the “thigh-high boots” meme, and the result was flawlessly perfect:
19.
When she used one of her many famous archive photos to show off just how beautiful and fabulous she’s always been:
20.
When she wished the public a happy Galentine’s Day from the most iconic musical trio ever: Dolly, Linda Ronstadt, and Emmylou Harris:
21.
When she shared this ’70s clip of her singing “Love Will Keep Us Together” to lift people’s spirits up:
22.
When she revealed a behind-the-scenes picture of her and Jane Fonda on the set of 9 to 5 wearing fancy schmancy dresses:
23.
When she complimented SNL cast member Melissa Villaseñor on her Dolly impression on Weekend Update:
24.
When she wished her 5 million+ followers a happy Halloween with this adorable pumpkin picture:
25.
When she shared this TRULY legendary picture of her with Oprah, Julie Andrews, and Carol Burnett with the caption “squad goals”:
26.
And when she posted this picture of her looking ever-so-glamorous with the caption “act natural”: