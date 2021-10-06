$25B toy brand to launch L.O.L. Surprise NFT collectibles By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Consumer entertainment products giant MGA Entertainment is moving into the nonfungible token (NFT) industry by turning its best-selling toys into digital collectibles on blockchain.

The American toy giant is preparing to roll out an NFT functionality for its world-famous brand L.O.L. Surprise, allowing fans to mint NFTs, display their character collection, and buy, sell and trade digital collectibles online.