Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
25 Weird Or Expected Celebrity Crushes - Up News Info
Home Entertainment 25 Weird Or Expected Celebrity Crushes
Entertainment

25 Weird Or Expected Celebrity Crushes

by Bradly Lamb
written by Bradly Lamb

Jim Carrey seems to be extremely popular among the pop girls.

Table of Contents

1.

Blake Lively’s childhood crush was…


Gotham / GC Images / Getty Images

…David Letterman.


Ray Tamarra / Getty Images

2.

Meryl Streep’s celebrity crush is…


Christopher Polk / Getty Images

…Will Ferrell.


Dominik Bindl / WireImage

She told W via Just Jared that she has “the biggest crush” on him. 

3.

LL Cool J’s celebrity crush is…

…Meryl Streep.


Isaiah Trickey / FilmMagic / Getty Images

4.

Jennifer Lawrence has a celebrity crush on…


Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images for Christian Dior

…Larry David.


Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

She told Seth Meyers in 2014. 

5.

Adele’s celebrity crush is…


Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

…Zach Galifianakis.


Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

She told the Sun via RTE, “For husband material, it ranges from Leonardo DiCaprio to Zach Galifianakis. I like all sizes, it doesn’t matter — if they make me laugh, I am on it.”

6.

Ariana Grande’s first celebrity crush was…


Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

…Jim Carrey.


Ben A. Pruchnie / Getty Images

She told Jimmy Fallon in 2016.

7.

Doja Cat’s celebrity crush is…


Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for iHeartMedia

…also Jim Carrey.


Ben A. Pruchnie / Getty Images

She told Real 92.3 FM earlier this year. 


Gareth Cattermole / Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images for Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios and Universal Pic

…Barbara Eden and Vanna White.


Christopher Willard / ABC via Getty Images

9.

Kristen Stewart’s celebrity crush is…


Amy Sussman / Getty Images

…Harrison Ford and Amy Adams.


Paramount Pictures / Getty Images

10.

Taylor Swift’s celebrity crush is or was…


Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

…Chace Crawford.


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

She told Your Prom Magazine in 2008, via People (so take it with a grain of salt). 

11.

Jason Sudeikis’s celebrity crush was…


Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

…Ellen.


Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for Disney

He told Elle in 2013, “It was the gorgeous blue eyes. And she’s hilarious. That’s all it takes for me.”

12.

Zac Efron’s celebrity crush growing up was…


Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images

…Tyra Banks.


Steve Azzara / Corbis via Getty Images

13.

Oscar Isaac’s celebrity crush growing up was…


Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

…Jessica Lange.


Keystone / Getty Images

He told VF, “I wrote her name in every font on the computer.”

14.

Lady Gaga’s first celebrity crush was…


Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images

…Adrien Brody.


Mike Coppola / Getty Images

15.

Ellen’s first celebrity crush was…


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

…Michael Jackson.


Kmazur / WireImage / Getty Images

She told Lady Gaga in 2018. 

16.

Britney Spears’ celebrity crush was and will always be…


Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Images

17.

Oprah’s celebrity crush was…


Getty Images / Getty Images for Global Citizen

…Neil Diamond.


Harry Langdon / Getty Images

She met him in 1973 and says it’s one of her most embarrassing celebrity encounters she’s ever had. 

18.

Leslie Jones’ celebrity crush is…


Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

19.

Justin Bieber’s celebrity crush is or was…


Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

…Jennifer Lawrence.


Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

20.

James Marsden’s celebrity crush is…


Don Arnold / WireImage / Getty Images

…Helen Mirren.


Dominique Charriau / WireImage / Getty Images

21.

50 Cent’s celebrity crush is…


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for STARZ

…Helen Mirren.


27th Annual Sag Awards / Getty Images for WarnerMedia

22.

Scarlett Johansson’s celebrity crush is…


Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for American Cinematheque

…Gordon Ramsay.


Ethan Miller / Getty Images

She told Howard Stern in 2017.

23.

Harry Styles’ first celebrity crush was…


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

…Jennifer Aniston.


Jason Merritt / Getty Images

24.

Jennifer Aniston’s first celebrity crush was…


Ethan Miller / Getty Images

…Simon Le Bon.


Michael Putland / Getty Images

25.

And last but certainly not least, James Corden’s celebrity crush is…


Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

…Hillary Clinton.


Handout / DNCC via Getty Images

He said she was his “weird crush” at the 2014 Glamour Women of the Year Awards.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

CNN Has Terminated Chris Cuomo Effective Immediately

Parents Of School Shooter Ethan Crumbley Plead Not...

Saweetie Performs At Jingle Ball After Jack Daniel’s...

Sandra Bullock On Ryan Reynold’s Nude The Proposal...

Rebel Wilson Shows Off Leather Leggings On Los...

Meet Her 5 Grandkids – Hollywood Life

Meet Her 5 Grandkids – Hollywood Life

Chris Cuomo Fired From ‘CNN’ – Hollywood Life

Attorney Ben Crump Calls For The FBI To...

Bella Hadid Talks Victoria’s Secret Past, Partnership

Leave a Comment