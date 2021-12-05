25 Weird Or Expected Celebrity Crushes

Jim Carrey seems to be extremely popular among the pop girls.
…David Letterman.
2.
Meryl Streep’s celebrity crush is…
…Will Ferrell.
3.
LL Cool J’s celebrity crush is…
…Meryl Streep.
4.
Jennifer Lawrence has a celebrity crush on…
…Larry David.
5.
Adele’s celebrity crush is…
…Zach Galifianakis.
6.
Ariana Grande’s first celebrity crush was…
…Jim Carrey.
7.
Doja Cat’s celebrity crush is…
…also Jim Carrey.
…Barbara Eden and Vanna White.
9.
Kristen Stewart’s celebrity crush is…
…Harrison Ford and Amy Adams.
10.
Taylor Swift’s celebrity crush is or was…
…Chace Crawford.
11.
Jason Sudeikis’s celebrity crush was…
…Ellen.
12.
Zac Efron’s celebrity crush growing up was…
…Tyra Banks.
13.
Oscar Isaac’s celebrity crush growing up was…
…Jessica Lange.
14.
Lady Gaga’s first celebrity crush was…
…Adrien Brody.
15.
Ellen’s first celebrity crush was…
…Michael Jackson.
16.
Britney Spears’ celebrity crush was and will always be…
17.
Oprah’s celebrity crush was…
…Neil Diamond.
18.
Leslie Jones’ celebrity crush is…
19.
Justin Bieber’s celebrity crush is or was…
…Jennifer Lawrence.
20.
James Marsden’s celebrity crush is…
…Helen Mirren.
21.
50 Cent’s celebrity crush is…
…Helen Mirren.
22.
Scarlett Johansson’s celebrity crush is…
…Gordon Ramsay.
23.
Harry Styles’ first celebrity crush was…
…Jennifer Aniston.
24.
Jennifer Aniston’s first celebrity crush was…
…Simon Le Bon.
25.
And last but certainly not least, James Corden’s celebrity crush is…
…Hillary Clinton.