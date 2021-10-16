25 “Midnight Mass” Behind-The-Scenes Photos That’ll Take You To Church

Bev Keane is apparently really nice IRL!
Mike Flanagan has come with blessings once again, but this time, it’s not another installation of the Haunting series — he’s taking us to church with Midnight Mass, Netflix’s latest horror hit. While the series itself gets pretty bleak and macabre (with an angel vampire and all), the cast sure looked like it had fun while filming it!
But you don’t have to take our word for it: If you’re like Dr. Sarah Gunning and need the hard evidence, here are some behind-the scenes photos for proof!
1.
Speaking of Sarah Gunning, here’s her and her onscreen mother!
2.
Here’s a very cozy, not-at-all murderous cast family.
3.
Samantha Sloyan is a sweetheart, allegedly, even if Bev Keane is the personification of evil!
4.
Kate Siegel also confirms that she is indeed a sweetheart.
5.
Michael Trucco says that Bev is a nice person once you meet her.
7.
They’re very much not taking selfies and throwing peace signs while collecting dead cats on Crockett Island.
8.
It’s Kate Siegel and Zach Gilford hanging out on set!
9.
What happened to Riley?!
10.
Just two Crocket Islanders chillin’…before confronting the villain(s).
11.
TBH this is so cute! It almost makes us forget about all the horrifying sh*t that goes down at St. Patrick’s!
12.
Here’s a very potent thirst trap from Kohli.
13.
Just angel vampire-induced X marks, nothing to see here.
14.
Masks and shields on!
15.
And here’s Hamish Linklater thirst-trapping with an auspicious four-leaf clover he found while shooting Midnight Mass.
16.
Here’s Linklater hard at work.
17.
Indeed there was a mess at the Midnight Mass!
18.
Look at this cute family portrait!
20.
The kids are alright!
21.
This is it. This is how they survived the Midnight Mass.
22.
In lieu of communion wafers and wine, here’s what’s happening at craft services.
23.
Swipe to see Father Paul texting.
24.
Just in time for Halloween, to be honest!
25.
Yeah, Sturge is a total angel!
Long story short, Midnight Mass was probably a super fun shoot, just like how that angel was probably a vampire demon! So, the incredible cast chemistry definitely translates onto the small screen, right? Let us know how you’re feeling about the show below!
