25 Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Couple Moments Of 2021

This year, I give that honor to Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly!
Here’s a list of the reasons why:
1.
Let’s start off with a classic, when Megan wore this dress to the 2021 VMAs and revealed the *interesting* reason why.
Megan said it’s because MGK told her she was “gonna be naked tonight”…
2.
Then there was the other time MGK said “daddy loves you” with a knife emoji and a heart.
3.
The time they had this interaction on Instagram about their Airbnb.
9.
When Megan told Fox 5 her nicknames for Machine Gun Kelly were “cookie,” “Buddha,” and “booby.”
10.
Oh, and the other nickname she gave him: “rehab Barbie.”
11.
The time MGK wore a Megan Fox shirt for his Fallon interview, because that’s what couples do apparently.
13.
Every red carpet where they couldn’t keep their hands off each other.
14.
Like, they were always grabbing each other somewhere.
15.
The time they wore a pinky nail chain on a red carpet.
16.
Just, like, this completely “normal” picture of them. Like, who are they even: Rachel and Rick from high school?
“You have to vomit a certain amount until they let you get back with everyone else, so you’re like cheering on everyone as they throw up.”
19.
When Machine Gun Kelly showed off his vile of Megan’s blood he wears around his neck.
20.
He told Ellen, “Some people give a handkerchief to their partner. She gave me her DNA.”
21.
When Megan told GQ that her first words to MGK were “you smell like weed.”
23.
Every single public make out.
24.
That time he dyed his tongue black.
And Megan, of course, licked him.
25.
And last but not least, the time a broom totally upstaged the couple that I never thought could be upstaged.
