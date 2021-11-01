$25 Is On Tap for SoFi Technologies as Analysts Pound the Table By StockNews

There’s high praise going around for SoFi (SOFI) as the company challenges traditional, outdated models of consumer finance.If you’re into disruptive businesses, then neo-banking leader SoFi Technologies SOFI> should definitely pique your interest. Investing in SOFI stock is an all-or-nothing proposition – and so far, the shareholders have been on a roller-coaster ride.
There was a lot of buzz surrounding SoFi in May, when the company announced its business combination with Chamath Palihapitiya-led Social Capital Hedosophia V.
Hopes ran high as traders and social media commentators anticipated quick returns on their investment. As usual on Wall Street, however, things didn’t work out as planned.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.