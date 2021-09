“Then, after World War II and until the early 1970s, the big-name designers at studios worked like stylists and often dressed nominees and presenters. There were always women who reacted against this, though, including Marlene Dietrich who wore Dior, and Audrey Hepburn who wore Givenchy,” Bronwyn Cosgrave, the author of Made for Each Other: Fashion and the Academy Award, told CNN.