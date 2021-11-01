25 Celebrity Couples Costumes From Halloween 2021

I can’t believe Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom went there. 😅
And let me tell you — 2021 is the YEAR of the couples costume in Hollywood.
Here are 25 celeb couples who absolutely nailed their Halloween costumes this year:
1.
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were Paolo and Isabella from The Lizzie McGuire Movie (featuring pal Olivia De Jonge as Lizzie herself).
2.
Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts dressed as Kelly Rowland and Nelly in the “Dilemma” music video.
3.
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom went as a vaccine and a doctor.
4.
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev dressed up as Beth and Benny from The Queen’s Gambit (featuring friend Adam Devine as a chess piece).
5.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker dressed as Alabama and Clarence from True Romance.
They also dressed up as Sid Vicious from the Sex Pistols and his girlfriend, Nancy Spungen.
6.
The Bachelor and Bachelorette alums Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick dressed as another iconic celeb couple — Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.
7.
Mariah Linney and Madison Bailey dressed as Bugs and Lola Bunny from Space Jam.
8.
Jade Thirlwall and Jordan Stephens gave a bloody take on Marge Simpson and Sideshow Bob from The Simpsons.
9.
Justin and Hailey Bieber dressed as Baloo and Bagheera from The Jungle Book.
10.
Mariama Diallo and Broderick Hunter dressed up as Malibu Barbie and Ken.
11.
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. went as Baby and Johnny from Dirty Dancing.
12.
Stephen and Ayesha Curry went as Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s characters from Mr. and Mrs. Smith.
They also made an excellent pair of pirates.
13.
Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland dressed as Gandalf and Frodo from The Lord of the Rings.
@wellsadams / Via instagram.com
14.
Corin Jamie-Lee Clark and Jesse Metcalfe dressed as iconic former celeb couple Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton.
15.
Lance Bass and Michael Turchin went in full monster makeup as a vampire and a skeleton.
16.
Seth Green and Clare Grant dressed as Chucky and his bride.
17.
Lennon Stella and Jegor Venned went as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.
They also dressed up as Sweeney Todd and Mrs. Lovett.
18.
Nick Viall and Natalia Joy went as Austin and Vanessa from Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery.
19.
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos dressed as a couple from the 1940s.
20.
Ali Wong and Justin Hakuta dressed up as Toph and Zuko from Avatar: The Last Airbender.
21.
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita dressed as Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch from Sesame Street (featuring their son Beckett as the Cookie Monster).
22.
Chrissy Metz and Bradley Collins dressed as Princess Peach and Mario.
23.
Serayah and Jacob Latimore went as Wilma and Fred Flintstone.
24.
Jordayn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns dressed as Little Red Riding Hood and the Big Bad Wolf.
25.
And finally, Frankie Grande and Hale Leon went as Carnage and Venom.
Of course, there are so many more amazing celeb couples costumes, so if I missed any of your faves, please share in the comments!