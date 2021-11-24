25 Celebrities With Secret Instagram Accounts

I need daily camera duels updates.
The idea that Jake Gylenhaal had a secret Instagram for his cat was, well, actually riveting to me.
So, here are some other celebrities with multiple, sometimes secret, sometimes not, Instagram accounts:
1.
Sophie Turner has an Instagram account where she reviews sausages.
2.
Lorde has an account where she reviews onion rings.
It’s called “Onion Rings Worldwide” and the tagline is, “Every onion ring I encounter, rated.”
3.
Joe Jonas has one called “cupofjoe.”
It’s basically just artsy fartsy pics.
4.
Cole Sprouse has one called “camera_duels.”
It’s dedicated to people taking secret pictures of him.
5.
Justin Bieber had an Instagram account for his cats Sushi and Tuna…
6.
Justin and Haylie also kept an account for his dog Oskie.
7.
Lizzo has an Instagram account where she plays the flute.
8.
Nick and Priyanka Jonas have an account for their dog Gino.
9.
Ed Sheeran runs an account for his cats.
10.
Gordon Ramsay’s youngest son has an account where he has over 300,000 followers.
11.
Cardi B runs an account for her daughter Kulture that has over two million followers.
12.
Michael Phelps runs an account for his son Boomer.
13.
Serena Williams has an account for her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr..
14.
Snooki has an account for her daughter, Giovanna LaValle.
15.
Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade run an account for their daughter Kaavia James Union Wade.
16.
And Ice T & Coco run an account for their daugther Chanel Nicole.
17.
Bobby Flay runs an account for his cat Nacho.
18.
Ariana Grande used to run an account for her pig, Piggy Smallz.
19.
Gigi Hadid has one for her disposable cameras called “gisposable.”
20.
Bella Hadid used to run an account for her blonde alter-ego called Rebekka Harajuku.
21.
Speaking of alter-egos, Justin Bieber used to run one for his named Skylark Tylark.
22.
Lady Gaga used to run an account for her dog Miss Asia.
23.
Amanda Seyfried runs an account for her dog Finn.
24.
Katy Perry used to run an account for her dog Nugget Perry.
25.
And finally, Paris Hilton runs an account for her many, many pets.