Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for Disney



While she previously stated that she is bisexual on Twitter in 2016, Thorne revealed in a 2019 interview with Good Morning America that she has since realized she is pansexual.

“You like what you like,” Thorne said of her pansexual identity. “Doesn’t have to be a girl, or a guy, or … you know, a he, a she, a this, or that. It’s literally, you like personality, like you just like a being.”