25 Broken Up Late 2000s Couples

Joe Jonas and John Mayer basically dated, well, everyone.

1.

Taylor Lautner and Taylor Swift


Philip Ramey Photography, Llc / Getty Images

Here they are shopping in LA, I think:


Jean Baptiste Lacroix / WireImage / Getty Images

Here they are pretending to watch a hockey game:


Andrew D. Bernstein / NHLI via Getty Images

And here they are in a deep embrace at *the* VMAs:


Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

2.

Miley Cyrus and Nick Jonas


Mathew Imaging / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Here they are for a lil’ drive:


David Aguilera / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Here’s Miley in a lil’ Jonas sandwich:


Mathew Imaging / FilmMagic / Getty Images

And here they are, just like, exiting a lil’ door:


David Aguilera / FilmMagic / Getty Images

3.

Joe Jonas and Demi Lovato


Valerie Macon / Getty Images

Here they are at the Kid’s Choice Awards:


Chris Polk / Getty Images

And here they are at a vintage boutique opening so they could probably get free stuff:


Paul Archuleta / FilmMagic / Getty Images

4.

Bradley Cooper and Zoe Saldana


Gregg Deguire / WireImage / Getty Images

And here they are gazing into each other’s eyes:


Gregg Deguire / WireImage / Getty Images

5.

Taylor Swift and Harry Styles


David Krieger / GC Images / Getty Images

Here they are walking with a couple and a small child:


David Krieger / GC Images / Getty Images

And here they are a year later, broken up, at the VMAs:


Andrew H. Walker / WireImage / Getty Images

6.

Penn Badgley and Blake Lively


Philip Ramey Photography, Llc / Getty Images

Here they are at the Met Gala in 2008, before it was relevant:


Michael Loccisano / FilmMagic / Getty Images

And here they are at some fundraiser:


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

7.

John Mayer and Taylor Swift


Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Here they are at some award show in 2010:


Jemal Countess / Getty Images

And here they are performing together in NYC:


Theo Wargo / Getty Images

8.

Shia LaBeouf and Carey Mulligan


Philip Ramey Photography, Llc / Getty Images

Here they are filming a movie on a motorcycle:


Marcel Thomas / FilmMagic / Getty Images

And here they are walking to set:


Ray Tamarra / Getty Images

9.

Jessica Simpson and Tony Romo


Rick Diamond / WireImage / Getty Images

Here he is holding her face:


Michael Caulfield / WireImage / Getty Images

And here she is kissing his shoulder:


Fort Worth Star-telegram / Tribune News Service via Getty Images

10.

Milo Ventimiglia and Hayden Panettiere


Michael Buckner / Getty Images

Here they are at some Emmy party:


Michael Caulfield / WireImage / Getty Images

11.

Avril Lavigne and the guy from Sum 41


Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Here they are on a stroll:


Arnaldo Magnani / Getty Images

And here they are laughing at a beer:


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic for Us Weekly Magazine

12.

Alex Rodriguez and Kate Hudson


Nydailynews / Getty Images

Here she is in the dugout at a Yankees game:


Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

And here they are at the American Music Awards:


Chris Polk / Getty Images

13.

Miley Cyrus and this guy


Philip Ramey Photography, Llc / Getty Images

Here they are laughing and talking and carrying a dog:


Anthony Goodrich / BuzzFoto / FilmMagic / Getty Images

And here they are at a country music award show:


Rick Diamond / Getty Images

14.

Paris Hilton and Benji Madden


Charley Gallay / Getty Images

Here they are at the press conference for the show Paris Hilton’s My New BFF:


Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage / Getty Images

And here they are at some night club opening:


Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images

15.

Alex Rodriguez and Cameron Diaz


Tiffany Rose / Getty Images

Here they are talking to Diddy:


Johnny Nunez / WireImage / Getty Images

And here Cameron Diaz is texting in the background:


Tiffany Rose / Getty Images

16.

Joe Jonas and Ashley Greene


Philip Ramey Photography, Llc / Getty Images

Here they are at Space Mountain:

And here they are backstage at Elf on Broadway:


Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic / Getty Images

17.

Avril Lavigne and Brody Jenner


Ilya S. Savenok / Getty Images

Here they are with Kim Kardashian and the guy she married for like two days:


Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

And here they are sitting on a couch:


Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

18.

Chord Overstreet and Emma Roberts


Michael Buckner / Getty Images

Here they are riding a ride:

And here they are at some hot people party:


Charley Gallay / WireImage / Getty Images

19.

Taylor Kinney and Lady Gaga


Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

Here they are at a hockey game looking carefree and happy:


Chase Agnello-dean / NHLI via Getty Images

And here they are at the Golden Globes:


Todd Williamson / Getty Images

20.

Katy Perry and John Mayer


Alo Ceballos / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Here they are at some Grammy party:


Lester Cohen / WireImage / Getty Images

And here they are at the Grammys:


Christopher Polk / Getty Images for NARAS

21.

Ellie Goulding and Skrillex


Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Images

Here they are walking at Coachella:


Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Images

And here they are, again, at Coachella:


C Flanigan / FilmMagic / Getty Images

22.

Madonna and Jesus Luz


Philip Ramey Photography, Llc / Getty Images

Here they are on a couch:


Patrick Mcmullan / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

And here they are in Brazil:


Juan Barreto / AFP via Getty Images

23.

Penn Badgley and Zoë Kravitz


Josiah Kamau / Getty Images

And here they are radiating the same energy:


Jamie Mccarthy / WireImage / Getty Images

24.

John Mayer and Jennifer Aniston


John Parra / WireImage / Getty Images

Here they are in the back of a car:


Arnaldo Magnani / Getty Images

And here they are on some red carpet:


Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images

25.

Rihanna and Matt Kemp


Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

And here they are laughing the night away:


Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

