25 Broken Up Late 2000s Couples

Joe Jonas and John Mayer basically dated, well, everyone.
Here they are shopping in LA, I think:
Here they are pretending to watch a hockey game:
And here they are in a deep embrace at *the* VMAs:
2.
Miley Cyrus and Nick Jonas
Here they are for a lil’ drive:
Here’s Miley in a lil’ Jonas sandwich:
And here they are, just like, exiting a lil’ door:
3.
Joe Jonas and Demi Lovato
Here they are at the Kid’s Choice Awards:
And here they are at a vintage boutique opening so they could probably get free stuff:
4.
Bradley Cooper and Zoe Saldana
And here they are gazing into each other’s eyes:
5.
Taylor Swift and Harry Styles
Here they are walking with a couple and a small child:
And here they are a year later, broken up, at the VMAs:
6.
Penn Badgley and Blake Lively
Here they are at the Met Gala in 2008, before it was relevant:
And here they are at some fundraiser:
7.
John Mayer and Taylor Swift
Here they are at some award show in 2010:
And here they are performing together in NYC:
8.
Shia LaBeouf and Carey Mulligan
Here they are filming a movie on a motorcycle:
And here they are walking to set:
9.
Jessica Simpson and Tony Romo
Here he is holding her face:
And here she is kissing his shoulder:
10.
Milo Ventimiglia and Hayden Panettiere
Here they are at some Emmy party:
11.
Avril Lavigne and the guy from Sum 41
Here they are on a stroll:
And here they are laughing at a beer:
12.
Alex Rodriguez and Kate Hudson
Here she is in the dugout at a Yankees game:
And here they are at the American Music Awards:
13.
Miley Cyrus and this guy
Here they are laughing and talking and carrying a dog:
And here they are at a country music award show:
14.
Paris Hilton and Benji Madden
Here they are at the press conference for the show Paris Hilton’s My New BFF:
And here they are at some night club opening:
15.
Alex Rodriguez and Cameron Diaz
Here they are talking to Diddy:
And here Cameron Diaz is texting in the background:
16.
Joe Jonas and Ashley Greene
Here they are at Space Mountain:
And here they are backstage at Elf on Broadway:
17.
Avril Lavigne and Brody Jenner
Here they are with Kim Kardashian and the guy she married for like two days:
And here they are sitting on a couch:
18.
Chord Overstreet and Emma Roberts
Here they are riding a ride:
And here they are at some hot people party:
19.
Taylor Kinney and Lady Gaga
Here they are at a hockey game looking carefree and happy:
And here they are at the Golden Globes:
20.
Katy Perry and John Mayer
Here they are at some Grammy party:
And here they are at the Grammys:
21.
Ellie Goulding and Skrillex
Here they are walking at Coachella:
And here they are, again, at Coachella:
22.
Madonna and Jesus Luz
Here they are on a couch:
And here they are in Brazil:
23.
Penn Badgley and Zoë Kravitz
And here they are radiating the same energy:
24.
John Mayer and Jennifer Aniston
Here they are in the back of a car:
And here they are on some red carpet:
25.
Rihanna and Matt Kemp
And here they are laughing the night away:
