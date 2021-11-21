25 Actors Whose Pregnancies Were Hidden On TV Shows



NBC



During her second pregnancy, Jerry Seinfeld actually pitched that they create a storyline where Elaine “gets fat.” Julia recalled, “The second time I was pregnant, I was about three or four months into my pregnancy, and Jerry, I remember vividly, pitched to me, ‘Hey, how about this for this season, how about we write it in that Elaine just gets fat?'” Julia said she burst into tears because she was so self-conscious about her pregnancy weight.