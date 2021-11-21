25 Actors Whose Pregnancies Were Hidden On TV Shows

Jess being sequestered for jury duty on New Girl was a clever way to hide Zooey Deschanel’s pregnancy.
2.
During This Is Us Season 5, Mandy Moore hid her first pregnancy on screen. In fact, the series took advantage of the multiple timelines and had less scenes of older Rebecca once Mandy was very pregnant.
3.
One of the most notable hidden pregnancies on TV was when Phylicia Rashad was pregnant during The Cosby Show Season 3. Instead of making Claire pregnant, the series hilariously hid Phylicia behind large objects and had her in bed for a few episodes.
4.
During Grey’s Anatomy Season 6, Ellen Pompeo was pregnant with her first child, so Meredith was put on bed rest after giving her father part of her liver.
5.
When Jessica Capshaw was pregnant with her first child, Grey’s Anatomy decided to send Arizona to Africa for a few episodes, which led to her breaking up with Callie.
6.
Julie Bowen was very pregnant with twins when Modern Family filmed their first episode. So, if you go back and watch, you’ll notice Claire carrying a large laundry basket, hiding behind cereal boxes, and more.
7.
During the final season of Friends, Courteney Cox was pregnant with her daughter. The show already had a storyline where Monica and Chandler have trouble conceiving and ultimately decide to adopt, so they simply hid Courteney’s pregnancy.
8.
Kerry Washington was pregnant twice during the run of Scandal, and both times Shonda Rhimes and the writers chose to hid it on screen. So, you can watch Olivia Pope standing behind lamps, holding large purses, wearing big coats, and more.
9.
When January Jones was pregnant during Mad Men, the writers gave Betty Draper a storyline that involved her gaining weight.
10.
Shelley Long’s pregnancy was hidden during Cheers Season 3 as the writers elected to not make Diane pregnant. In fact, during the same season, Rhea Perlman was pregnant too and they wrote that into the series.
11.
Mindy Kaling hid her first pregnancy during the final season of The Mindy Project with some clever wardrobe tricks. Mindy actually filmed the entire last season pregnant.
12.
Alyson Hannigan was pregnant twice during How I Met Your Mother. While her second pregnancy coincided with Lily being pregnant, her first pregnancy was hidden and was shown once during a hilarious hot dog eating contest scene.
13.
And, Cobie Smulders was pregnant during Season 4 of How I Met Your Mother, so her pregnancy was hidden on screen. In fact, Alyson and Cobie were pregnant at the same time.
14.
Melissa Benoist was pregnant with her first child in 2020, so Supergirl had Kara trapped in the Phantom Zone to accommodate Melissa’s maternity leave.
15.
Melissa Fumero was pregnant twice during Brooklyn Nine-Nine. During Season 3, the show hid Melissa’s pregnancy until Amy went undercover as a pregnant woman in a prison.
16.
Jane Leeves was pregnant twice during Frasier. While her second pregnancy was written into the final season, her first wasn’t and the writers gave Daphne a storyline where she gains weight instead.
17.
Gillian Anderson was pregnant during The X-Files Season 2, which is why Scully was kidnapped and abducted in the episode “Duane Barry.” Then, a few episodes later, she mysteriously reappeared in a hospital.
18.
19.
Amy Poehler’s second pregnancy was coincided with Parks and Rec Season 3. Although Leslie would have children later in the series, the series elected to hide Amy’s real life pregnancy in 2010.
20.
Lauren Lane, who played C.C. Babcock on The Nanny, was pregnant during most of Season 5. Instead of writing in her pregnancy, the writers gave C.C. a story arc that involved her gaining weight and dealing with her mental health after Fran and Max got engaged.
21.
The Walking Dead star Christian Serratos was pregnant during Season 8, so the series had Rosita carry larger guns, did closeup shots of her face, and hid her behind objects.
22.
Ginnifer Goodwin was pregnant twice while starring as Snow White on Once Upon a Time. While her first pregnancy was written into the show, her second pregnancy was simply hidden onscreen.
23.
Debra Messing was pregnant during Will & Grace Season 6, so the series hid Grace behind large items and had her bed ridden with food poisoning at one point.
24.
When Lesley Ann Brandt was pregnant while filming Lucifer, the writers simply wrote in that Maze was off on a bounty-hunting spree, which explained her absence at the beginning of Season 3.
25.
And finally, in 1996, Hunter Tylo was cast on Melrose Place as Taylor McBride, however after she announced she was pregnant, she was recast with Lisa Rinna, and fired from the series.