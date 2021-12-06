Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
Home Entertainment 25 Actors Famous People They Played Movies/TV Shows
Entertainment

25 Actors Famous People They Played Movies/TV Shows

written by Bradly Lamb

Lily James is Pamela Anderson at this point.

Table of Contents

What Kristen Stewart looked like as Princess Diana in Spencer (2021):


Neon / Courtesy of Everett Collection

What the real Princess Diana looked like:


Princess Diana Archive / Hulton Royals Collection / Getty Images

What Jim Carrey looked like as Andy Kaufman in Man on the Moon (1999):


Warner Bros. Pictures / Courtesy of Everett Collection

What the real Andy Kaufman looked like:

What Halle Berry looked like as Dorothy Dandridge in Introducing Dorothy Dandridge (1999):


HBO / Courtesy of Everett Collection

What the real Dorothy Dandridge looked like:


Silver Screen Collection / Getty Images

What Lily James looks like as Pamela Anderson in the upcoming series Pam & Tommy (2022):


Hulu

The miniseries starts streaming on Hulu on Feb. 2, 2022.

What the real Pamela Anderson looks like:


Pearson All-American Television / Courtesy of Everett Collection

What Viola Davis looked like as Ma Rainey in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (2020):


Netflix / Courtesy of Everett Collection

What the real Ma Rainey looked like:


Donaldson Collection / Getty Images

What Philip Seymour Hoffman looked like as Truman Capote in Capote (2005):


Sony Pictures / Courtesy of Everett Collection

What the real Truman Capote looked like:


John Downing / Getty Images

What Sacha Baron Cohen looked like as Abbie Hoffman in The Trial of the Chicago 7 (2020):


Netflix / Courtesy of Everett Collection

What the real Abbie Hoffman looked like:


Jack Manning / Getty Images

What Salmya Hayek looked like as Frida Kahlo in Frida (2002):


Miramax / Courtesy of Everett Collection

What the real Frida Kahlo looked like:


Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

What Charlize Theron looked like as Megyn Kelly in Bombshell (2019):


Lionsgate / Courtesy of Everett Collection

What the real Megyn Kelly looks like:


Fox / FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

What Sterling K. Brown looked like as Christopher Darden in The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story (2016)


FX / Courtesy of Everett Collection

What the real Christopher Darden looks like:


Lee Celano / Getty Images

What Nicole Kidman looked like as Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos (2021):


Amazon Studios / Courtesy of Everett Collection

The film is set to be released in theaters on Dec. 10 and Amazon Prime on Dec. 21.

What the real Lucille Ball looked like:

What Marion Cotillard looked like as Édith Piaf in La Vie en Rose (2007):


Picturehouse / Courtesy of Everett Collection

What the real Édith Piaf looked like:


Gilles Petard / Redferns / Getty Images

What André 3000 looked like as Jimi Hendrix in Jimi: All Is by My Side (2013):


XLrator Media / Courtesy of Everett Collection

What the real Jimi Hendrix looked like:

What Lady Gaga looked like as Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci (2021):

What the real Patrizia Reggiani looks like:

What Jennifer Hudson looked like as Aretha Franklin in Respect (2021):


MGM / Courtesy of Everett Collection

What the real Aretha Franklin looked like:


Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

What Jamie Foxx looked like as Ray Charles in Ray (2004):


Universal Pictures / Courtesy of Everett Collection

What the real Ray Charles looked like:


Rb / Redferns / Getty Images

What Cate Blanchett looked like as Katharine Hepburn in The Aviator (2004):

What the real Katharine Hepburn looked like:


Clarence Sinclair Bull / Getty Images

What Daniel Kaluuya looked like as Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah (2021):


Warner Bros. Pictures / Courtesy of Everett Collection

What the real Fred Hampton looked like:


Chicago Tribune / Getty Images

What Jennifer Lopez looked like as Selena Quintanilla-Pérez in Selena (1997):


Warner Bros. Pictures / Courtesy of Everett Collection

What the real Selena Quintanilla-Pérez looked like:


Arlene Richie / Getty Images

What Taraji P. Henson looked like as Katherine Johnson in Hidden Figures (2016):


20th Century Fox / Courtesy of Everett Collection

What the real Katherine Johnson looked like:


Smith Collection / Getty Images

What Christian Bale looked like as Dick Cheney in Vice (2018):


Annapurna Pictures /Courtesy of Everett Collection

What the real Dick Cheney looks like:


Lawrence Lucier / FilmMagic / Getty Images

What Leslie Odom Jr. looked like as Sam Cooke in One Night in Miami… (2020):


Amazon Studios / Courtesy of Everett Collection

What the real Sam Cooke looked like:


Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

What Keke Palmer looked like as Chilli in CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story (2013):

What the real Chilli looks like:

What Ewan McGregor looked like as Halston in Halston (2021):


Netflix / Courtesy of Everett Collection

What the real Halston looked like:


Rose Hartman / Getty Images

And what Denzel Washington looked like as Malcolm X in Malcolm X (1992):


Warner Bros. Pictures / Courtesy of Everett Collection

What the real Malcolm X looked like:


Truman Moore / Getty Images

Are we missing anyone? Let us know in the comments below!

