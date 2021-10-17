24 Times Celebrity Red Carpet Outfits Made A Statement

Lakshmi, who is also an ambassador the ACLU, told Elle, “I came to this country as an immigrant myself, and I think it’s important we remember that America is what it is because we’re a nation of immigrants. It’s also important for America to keep our word…We told [the DREAMers] it’s safe, we fingerprinted them, and now we’re saying, ‘No, you’re illegal again.’ It’s unthinkable.”

Several other celebrities, including Kumail Nanjiani, Riz Ahmed, Elisabeth Moss, Kathryn Hahn, Ann Dowd, and Matt Walsh also wore ACLU ribbons. At the Oscars a few months prior, Lin Manuel Miranda, Karlie Kloss, Emma Stone, and Ruth Negga wore the pins.

In March 2021, the most recent version of the DREAM Act was passed in the House of Representatives, but it has yet to be voted on in the Senate. If it’s fully approved, President Biden has promised to sign it into law.