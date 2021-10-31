24 Random Celebrity Friendships

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

Unexpected, yet utterly perfect.

2.

Courteney Cox and Ed Sheeran:

3.

Lizzo and Harry Styles:

5.

Stevie Nicks and Harry Styles:

6.

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett:

7.

Elton John and Charlie Puth:

8.

Dua Lipa and Elton John:

9.

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg:

10.

Diane Keaton and Justin Bieber:

11.

Jennifer Aniston and Selena Gomez:


Michael Buckner / Getty Images for InStyle

13.

Blake Lively and Florence Welch:

14.

Rita Moreno and Kerry Washington:

15.

Anya Taylor-Joy and Cara Delevingne:

16.

Dakota Johnson and Nicholas Braun:

17.

Nicole Richie and Rashida Jones:

18.

Kristen Stewart and Emma Roberts:

19.

Poorna Jagannathan and Mariska Hargitay:

20.

Mariska Hargitay and Hilary Swank:

21.

Meryl Streep and 50 Cent:

22.

Alexander Skarsgård and Jack McBrayer:


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Turner Image

23.

Helen Mirren and Russell Brand:


Jon Furniss / WireImage / Getty Images

Fun fact: Helen Mirren and Russell Brand starred in Arthur alongside each other and have remained friends ever since. 

24.

Last, but not least, Timothée Chalamet and Larry David:

Who are some of your fave celeb friendships? Let us know in the comments below!

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR