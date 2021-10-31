24 Random Celebrity Friendships

Unexpected, yet utterly perfect.
3.
Lizzo and Harry Styles:
5.
Stevie Nicks and Harry Styles:
6.
Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett:
7.
Elton John and Charlie Puth:
8.
Dua Lipa and Elton John:
9.
Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg:
10.
Diane Keaton and Justin Bieber:
11.
Jennifer Aniston and Selena Gomez:
13.
Blake Lively and Florence Welch:
14.
Rita Moreno and Kerry Washington:
15.
Anya Taylor-Joy and Cara Delevingne:
16.
Dakota Johnson and Nicholas Braun:
17.
Nicole Richie and Rashida Jones:
18.
Kristen Stewart and Emma Roberts:
19.
Poorna Jagannathan and Mariska Hargitay:
20.
Mariska Hargitay and Hilary Swank:
21.
Meryl Streep and 50 Cent:
22.
Alexander Skarsgård and Jack McBrayer:
23.
Helen Mirren and Russell Brand:
24.
Last, but not least, Timothée Chalamet and Larry David:
Who are some of your fave celeb friendships? Let us know in the comments below!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!