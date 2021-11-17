24 Jokes About Taylor Swift’s All Too Well Scarf

Just return the darn scarf, Jake.

Taylor Swift’s recent release of Red (Taylor’s Version) — specifically the 10-minute version of “All Too Well” — has a lot of people talking about a certain artifact from the singer’s past: a scarf she wore during her relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal, who’s widely speculated to be the subject of the song.

And, while “All Too Well” is a crying-in-the-shower kind of ballad, the response to all the scarf hoopla has been hilarious.


Swifties are laughing through their tears.

So, here are 24 of the best jokes about Taylor’s scarf:

3.

Taylor’s SNL appearance made the news on Weekend Update:

4.

I don’t think someone with a million dollar couch needs a free scarf, though:

Was Jake Gyllenhaal bad to Taylor Swift? Yes. Can we blame him for wanting a free scarf, in this economy? I do not think so.


6.

I mean, we all saw All Too Well (The Short Film):

7.

It was a Gucci scarf, to be fair:

8.

Honestly nothing should surprise us at this point:

9.

Jake’s sister could break the internet with a single scarfed up selfie:

10.

The sequel we didn’t know we needed:

11.

Seriously, she deserves it:

12.

Don’t pretend this scarf is new news:

13.

It’s all I can think about, too:

14.

She can have one of my scarves, it’s no big deal:

THIS IS SO FUCKING SAD @taylorswift13 PLEASE MA’AM ALLOW ME TO BUY YOU A NEW SCARF
#AllTooWellTheShortFilm


16.

Okay eBay, put your money where your mouth is and create a policy preventing him from selling the OG scarf:

Hey Jake Gyllenhaal, we know all too well how much you love scarves! How about owning your own so you don’t have to keep @taylorswift13’s?

This one here’s nice, if not, we’ve got 242,666 other listings to choose from? 😉🧣


18.

If someone stole my expensive scarf, I’d be mad, too:

Nobody:

Taylor Swift coming for Jake Gyllenhaal 10 years after the fact because he kept her scarf:


21.

Blake and Ryan could solve this whole mess:

So jake gyllenhaal and ryan reynolds are friends, taylor swift and jake dated, ryan is married to blake lively, ryan and blake are good friends of taylor. They could definitely get her scarf back.


22.

Oh look, another Easter egg:

all I can think about is that little plastic red tag in the scarf at the end of All Too Well #TaylorSwift


24.

And finally:

Taylor Swift calling Joe Alwyn after amassing an army of Swifties ready to take over the world for a red scarf and a crumpled piece of paper


