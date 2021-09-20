24 First Tweets By Celebs

TBT when we only had 140 characters to say what we needed to say.
Here are first tweets from your favorite celebs:
1.
My love language is Lady Gaga calling me a “filthy, fabulous, dirty rich, fame lover” in less than 140 characters.
2.
The hold Britney Spears had on me that I had no idea what a “Womanizer” was, yet I was still belting this song out.
6.
It honestly makes me feel better that even Kim K needs motivation sometimes to go to the gym.
10.
When you finally convince Jimmy Brooks to get on Twitter.
11.
No Oprah, thank YOU for blessing us with your presence in the Twitterverse.
13.
Did Diddy ever holla at you DJ Khaled?
16.
Ah yes, Rated R. What an iconic album. Totally wish there was a new one coming out…
18.
It seems like it was just yesterday when Zendaya graced our TV screens on Shake It Up.
