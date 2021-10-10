24 Fascinating Facts About Celebrity Chefs

When Lewis was in her 30s, she moved to New York. After she got a job doing laundry, she was assigned to iron (for the first time in her life) and got fired after only three hours. So, she began a new life as a seamstress, “copying Dior dresses” and constructing the “African-inspired dresses that became her signature.” And after getting married, Lewis became the chef at Café Nicholson, a trendy spot opened by an antiques dealer in 1949.



Keystone / Getty Images

Pictured is Christian Dior with two models wearing his designs.