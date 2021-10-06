24 Celebs Who Called Out Social Media Trolls

“I hope the unrelated bitterness in your heart can [get better].” —Gigi Hadid

A lot of people use social media to spread kindness and compliments, but some prefer to use the anonymity of a username to make rude or hateful comments.

These trolls often target celebs, probably thinking they’ll never see it. However, often, those celebs do see the mean comments, and when they decide to call them out, it’s glorious.

Here are 24 times celebrities expertly called out online trolls:

1.

On Twitter, a troll told Janelle Monáe to “stop being so soulful and be sexy,” so they reminded them, “I’m not for male consumption.”


Kevin Winter / Getty Images for Coachella

2.

When a Twitter troll called Lil Nas X a “devil worshiper” after his Saturday Night Live performance, he simply replied, “Who cares, I look hot.”


NBC / Via giphy.com

He’s no stranger to trolling the trolls, as he’s proven over and over.

3.

When a random Twitter user dared to say Zendaya was ugly, she jokingly replied, “I know, right?” with a gorgeous picture.


@Zendaya / Via Twitter: @Zendaya

In response, the troll asked her to DM them, but she ignored their request.

4.

A troll tweeted at Gigi Hadid that she needed to “practice how to walk properly instead of having a new boyfriend every two weeks,” so she answered, “My walk can always get better; I hope the unrelated bitterness in [your] heart can too.”


Thierry Chesnot / Getty Images

She also clarified, “I’ve dated three guys in three years, hun.”

5.

In response to the announcement that Kelly Clarkson would replace Simon Cowell on America’s Got Talent, a Twitter user insinuated that her busy schedule was the reason “her marriage didn’t work,” so she replied, “Shaming a woman who has a great work ethic, is a great mom, and who steps up and fills in when a friends asks for a favor because that’s actually what ‘good old country girls’ do….this can’t be who you are deep down.”


Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“I have more faith in your heart. Aim higher please,” she added.

6.

When “fans” began to drag Erika Jayne for the way she looked in paparazzi pictures from a quick stop at the gas station, she tweeted, “Please be in full glam when pumping gas.”


Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

“Apparently it’s a big deal,” she added.

7.

A Twitter user replied to the news that Mindy Kaling had been cast as Velma in Scooby-Doo with an angry GIF of Michael Scott from The Office, so she replied, “I wrote the episode of The Office this GIF is from.”


Taylor Hill / WireImage / Via Getty

She also starred in The Office as Kelly Kapoor and executive produced Velma.

8.

Florence Pugh’s followers flooded her Instagram comments with hate after she made a sweet birthday post for her boyfriend, Zach Braff, so she posted a video and said, “I’m 24 years old. I do not need you to tell me who I should and should not love.”


Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

She continued, “It is not your place, and really it has nothing to do with you.”

9.

After trolls reduced Lizzo to tears about “Rumors,” her collab partner Cardi B jumped to her defense, tweeting, “‘Rumors’ is doing great. Stop trying to say the song is flopping to dismiss a [woman’s] emotions on bullying or acting like they need sympathy. The song is top 10 on all platforms.”


Atlantic Records / Via giphy.com

She also called out the trolls for bodyshaming Lizzo and sending her racist messages.

10.

When a TikTok user alleged that Lili Reinhart had a “no eye contact” rule on set, she responded on her Instagram story with a post that said, “Not sure what you think you’re gaining by spreading false information. Check yourself.”


Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

She continued, “You all know by now that I have to stand up for myself when I see shit like that. Can’t stand it.”

11.

When a fan account posted that Cara Delevingne’s then-girlfriend, Ashley Benson, “deserves better” than her, she commented, “Maybe get a hobby that doesn’t involve being homophobic and hating others for being happy.”


Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images for Hugo Boss

She also said, “If you have a problem with true love, then come and say [it] to my face instead [of] pathetically hating through Instagram.”

12.

When a fan on Twitter alleged that they “just [knew]” Lana Del Ray voted for Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential election because “something doesn’t sit right with [them],” she swiftly replied, “Go. Fuxk. Yourself” and told them that she was waiting for them to “unstan.”


Amy Sussman / Getty Images

The fan responded that they had Lana’s name tattooed on their arm, but she replied, “Nah, read what you wrote.”

13.

When an anonymous social media user posted a backhanded compliment that said, “if/when [Lizzo] decides to slim down, she’ll be shittin’ on all y’all harder than she do now,” she posted an Instagram carousel of stunning pictures and captioned it, ‘Ain’t shit slimming down over here, sweetie.'”

14.

When hateful comments regarding Henry Cavill’s new relationship with Natalie Viscuso became “increasingly prevalent” across his Instagram feed, he posted, “I know it can be fun to speculate, to gossip, and to dive into our own personal echo chambers on the internet, but your ‘passion’ is misplaced, and it causes harm to the people I care about most. Even your most conservative of negative assumptions about both my personal and professional life just aren’t true.”

15.

When a Twitter user criticized Katharine McPhee’s live performance of “To Love You More” and said they couldn’t believe her husband David Foster “let [her] butcher” it, she responded with a video of herself nailing all the high notes.


Eric Mccandless / ABC via Getty Images

“I’d like to see you try this,” she captioned it.

16.

When a Twitter troll called Jameela Jamil “broken” in regards to her criticism of a dieting app targeting children, she replied, “I’m not broken. You are just a f-cknugget with the emotional intelligence of a banana.”


Raymond Hall / GC Images / Via Getty

She shared a screenshot of the exchange on Twitter, and in the caption, she continued, “I eat trolls for dinner. PS — This clown was saying this regarding an app for KIDS from [Weight Watchers] that teaches them from the age of eight, how to diet. Fuck that app.”

17.

When an Instagram commenter implied that Eva Mendes was posting less often because she “wasn’t happy” with the cosmetic work she’d had done, she replied, “As far as getting work done, I’ll do that whenever I please.”


Donato Sardella / Getty Images for New York & Company

She also clarified, “I’m posting less because I really want to be present for my family. My little ones need me, and posting takes up too much time.” 

18.

When Kourtney Kardashian posted a picture of herself reading on Instagram, someone commented, “Never read a book,” to which she replied, “Graduated college.”

19.

When a troll tried to drag Jade Thirlwall for supporting RuPaul and called her “not normal at all,” she replied, “If you don’t ‘support’ these kinds of ‘things’ (assuming you mean drag queens or the gay community) then I suggest you go and comment on somebody else’s Instagram. Somebody just as homophobic, ignorant, and as warped as yourself.”


Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Via Getty

She ended her statement with RuPaul’s catchphrase: “SASHAY AWAY.”

20.

When a Twitter troll accused Ariana Grande of “milking” her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller’s death for attention, she replied, “I pray you never have to deal with anything like this ever, and I’m sending you peace and love.”


Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

She continued, “Some of the sh*t I read on here makes me sick to my stomach. It scares me the way some people think, and I don’t like this world a lot of the time. If only we could be more compassionate and gentle with one another. That’d be sick.”

21.

When a fan insinuated that Megan Thee Stallion doesn’t love her fans and “ignores” them on Twitter, she replied, “I’m not ignoring y’all. I just really be having to stay off this app sometimes.”


Paras Griffin / Getty Images

She continued, “People lie on this app and believe [their] own lie so hard they argue for a week straight under a thread.”

22.

On a Facebook video of a man grabbing Miley Cyrus by the hair while she walked through a crowd, users in the comments implied that the harassment was her own fault, so she screenshotted their posts and tweeted, “Don’t fuck with my freedom.”


Jamie Squire / Getty Images

She continued, “She can be wearing what she wants. She can be a virgin. She can be sleeping with five different people. She can be with her husband. She can be with her girlfriend. She can be naked. She CAN’T be grabbed without her consent.”

23.

When a Tumblr troll taunted a Swiftie with an anonymous message insulting her for being a fan, Taylor Swift stepped in and replied, “Trying to figure out if I’m more offended by the senseless negativity or the fact that [the troll] used the wrong form of ‘you’re.’ I doubt we will get apologies for either crime.”


Jmenternational / JMEnternational for BRIT Awards / Getty Images

She continued, “We must now forget about this and keep grooving/using correct grammar.”

24.

And finally, after a group of One Direction “fans” spent two weeks drowning Niall Horan’s phone with so many cruel messages about him and his family that he couldn’t sleep, he called them out on Twitter, saying, “Thank God I’m not the kind of person who thinks into stuff like this, but I just think it’s crazy how we let people get away with things like this.”


Daniele Venturelli / Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images

He continued, “And the sad thing is, as I tweet this, they are in the group chat laughing at me.”

In conclusion, remember these wise words from Harry Styles: treat people with kindness.✨

