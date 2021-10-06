24 Celebs Who Called Out Social Media Trolls

“I hope the unrelated bitterness in your heart can [get better].” —Gigi Hadid
These trolls often target celebs, probably thinking they’ll never see it. However, often, those celebs do see the mean comments, and when they decide to call them out, it’s glorious.
Here are 24 times celebrities expertly called out online trolls:
1.
On Twitter, a troll told Janelle Monáe to “stop being so soulful and be sexy,” so they reminded them, “I’m not for male consumption.”
2.
When a Twitter troll called Lil Nas X a “devil worshiper” after his Saturday Night Live performance, he simply replied, “Who cares, I look hot.”
3.
When a random Twitter user dared to say Zendaya was ugly, she jokingly replied, “I know, right?” with a gorgeous picture.
4.
A troll tweeted at Gigi Hadid that she needed to “practice how to walk properly instead of having a new boyfriend every two weeks,” so she answered, “My walk can always get better; I hope the unrelated bitterness in [your] heart can too.”
5.
In response to the announcement that Kelly Clarkson would replace Simon Cowell on America’s Got Talent, a Twitter user insinuated that her busy schedule was the reason “her marriage didn’t work,” so she replied, “Shaming a woman who has a great work ethic, is a great mom, and who steps up and fills in when a friends asks for a favor because that’s actually what ‘good old country girls’ do….this can’t be who you are deep down.”
6.
When “fans” began to drag Erika Jayne for the way she looked in paparazzi pictures from a quick stop at the gas station, she tweeted, “Please be in full glam when pumping gas.”
7.
A Twitter user replied to the news that Mindy Kaling had been cast as Velma in Scooby-Doo with an angry GIF of Michael Scott from The Office, so she replied, “I wrote the episode of The Office this GIF is from.”
8.
Florence Pugh’s followers flooded her Instagram comments with hate after she made a sweet birthday post for her boyfriend, Zach Braff, so she posted a video and said, “I’m 24 years old. I do not need you to tell me who I should and should not love.”
9.
After trolls reduced Lizzo to tears about “Rumors,” her collab partner Cardi B jumped to her defense, tweeting, “‘Rumors’ is doing great. Stop trying to say the song is flopping to dismiss a [woman’s] emotions on bullying or acting like they need sympathy. The song is top 10 on all platforms.”
10.
When a TikTok user alleged that Lili Reinhart had a “no eye contact” rule on set, she responded on her Instagram story with a post that said, “Not sure what you think you’re gaining by spreading false information. Check yourself.”
11.
When a fan account posted that Cara Delevingne’s then-girlfriend, Ashley Benson, “deserves better” than her, she commented, “Maybe get a hobby that doesn’t involve being homophobic and hating others for being happy.”
12.
When a fan on Twitter alleged that they “just [knew]” Lana Del Ray voted for Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential election because “something doesn’t sit right with [them],” she swiftly replied, “Go. Fuxk. Yourself” and told them that she was waiting for them to “unstan.”
13.
When an anonymous social media user posted a backhanded compliment that said, “if/when [Lizzo] decides to slim down, she’ll be shittin’ on all y’all harder than she do now,” she posted an Instagram carousel of stunning pictures and captioned it, ‘Ain’t shit slimming down over here, sweetie.'”
14.
When hateful comments regarding Henry Cavill’s new relationship with Natalie Viscuso became “increasingly prevalent” across his Instagram feed, he posted, “I know it can be fun to speculate, to gossip, and to dive into our own personal echo chambers on the internet, but your ‘passion’ is misplaced, and it causes harm to the people I care about most. Even your most conservative of negative assumptions about both my personal and professional life just aren’t true.”
15.
When a Twitter user criticized Katharine McPhee’s live performance of “To Love You More” and said they couldn’t believe her husband David Foster “let [her] butcher” it, she responded with a video of herself nailing all the high notes.
16.
When a Twitter troll called Jameela Jamil “broken” in regards to her criticism of a dieting app targeting children, she replied, “I’m not broken. You are just a f-cknugget with the emotional intelligence of a banana.”
17.
When an Instagram commenter implied that Eva Mendes was posting less often because she “wasn’t happy” with the cosmetic work she’d had done, she replied, “As far as getting work done, I’ll do that whenever I please.”
18.
When Kourtney Kardashian posted a picture of herself reading on Instagram, someone commented, “Never read a book,” to which she replied, “Graduated college.”
19.
When a troll tried to drag Jade Thirlwall for supporting RuPaul and called her “not normal at all,” she replied, “If you don’t ‘support’ these kinds of ‘things’ (assuming you mean drag queens or the gay community) then I suggest you go and comment on somebody else’s Instagram. Somebody just as homophobic, ignorant, and as warped as yourself.”
20.
When a Twitter troll accused Ariana Grande of “milking” her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller’s death for attention, she replied, “I pray you never have to deal with anything like this ever, and I’m sending you peace and love.”
21.
When a fan insinuated that Megan Thee Stallion doesn’t love her fans and “ignores” them on Twitter, she replied, “I’m not ignoring y’all. I just really be having to stay off this app sometimes.”
22.
On a Facebook video of a man grabbing Miley Cyrus by the hair while she walked through a crowd, users in the comments implied that the harassment was her own fault, so she screenshotted their posts and tweeted, “Don’t fuck with my freedom.”
23.
When a Tumblr troll taunted a Swiftie with an anonymous message insulting her for being a fan, Taylor Swift stepped in and replied, “Trying to figure out if I’m more offended by the senseless negativity or the fact that [the troll] used the wrong form of ‘you’re.’ I doubt we will get apologies for either crime.”
24.
And finally, after a group of One Direction “fans” spent two weeks drowning Niall Horan’s phone with so many cruel messages about him and his family that he couldn’t sleep, he called them out on Twitter, saying, “Thank God I’m not the kind of person who thinks into stuff like this, but I just think it’s crazy how we let people get away with things like this.”
In conclusion, remember these wise words from Harry Styles: treat people with kindness.✨
