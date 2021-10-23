Home Entertainment 24 Celebrities Who Go By Their Middle Names

I was today years old when I learned Jason Momoa is actually a Joseph.

1.

Meghan Markle was born Rachel Meghan Markle.


Gotham / WireImage / Getty Images

2.

Mindy Kaling was born Vera Mindy Chokalingam.


Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

3.

Jason Sudeikis was born Daniel Jason Sudeikis.

4.

Keke Palmer was born Lauren Keyana Palmer.


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Keke goes by the nickname her family gave her which is a shortened version of her middle name Keyana. 

5.

Jason Momoa was born Joseph Jason Namakaeha Momoa.


Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images

Jason’s father’s first name is also Joseph. 

6.

Ryan Phillippe was born Matthew Ryan Phillippe.


Kelly Lee Barrett / Getty Images

7.

Kevin Jonas was born Paul Kevin Jonas II.


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Kevin’s father’s name is Paul Kevin Jonas Sr.

8.

Tina Fey was born Elizabeth Stamatina Fey.


Cindy Ord / Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Tina Fey is known by a shortened version of her middle name. She’s said that only a few people know her first name is Elizabeth and still call her that, including Amy Poehler. 

9.

Rihanna was born Robyn Rihanna Fenty.


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime

10.

Ashton Kutcher was born Christopher Ashton Kutcher.


J. Merritt / Getty Images

At the 2017 Teen Choice Awards, Ashton revealed in an acceptance speech that his first name was Chris and that he started going by his middle name when he was 19 and became an actor. 

11.

Elle and Dakota Fanning were born Mary Elle Fanning and Hannah Dakota Fanning.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Elle explained she’s always gone by her middle name and so had her sister and their mom. She said that, “It’s possibly a Southern thing.”

12.

Reese Witherspoon was born Laura Jeanne Reese Witherspoon.


James Devaney / GC Images / Getty Images

She shortened her name to make it sound more “Hollywood.” Reese is her mother’s maiden name. 

13.

Tom Hardy was born Edward Thomas Hardy.


Dave J Hogan / Dave J Hogan / Getty Images

14.

Drake was born Aubrey Drake Graham.


Rich Fury / Getty Images for dcp

Drake’s father gave him his middle name and Drake said he’s always embraced it. He said, “Drake is me in my everyday life, Drake is who I am and Aubrey is more of a separate, sort of proper individual.”

15.

Brad Pitt was born William Bradley Pitt.


Kurt Krieger – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

Brad is named after his father William Alvin Pitt. 

16.

Lucy Hale was born Karen Lucille Hale.


Dominique Charriau / Getty Images For Miu Miu

17.

Marie Osmond was born Olive Marie Osmond.


Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Marie is named after her mother Olive May Osmond.

18.

Jude Law was born David Jude Heyworth Law.


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

19.

Bruce Wilis was born Walter Bruce Willis.


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

20.

Will Ferrell was born John William Ferrell.


Steven Ferdman / Getty Images

21.

Lance Bass was born James Lance Bass.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Lance bass is named after his father James Irvin Bass Jr.

22.

Norah Jones was born Geethali Norah Jones Shankar.


Monica Schipper / Getty Images

23.

Faith Hill was born Audrey Faith Perry.


Jerritt Clark / Getty Images

24.

And Tim McGraw was born Samuel Timothy McGraw.


Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Images

What other celebs go by their middle name instead of their first name? Let us know in the comments!

