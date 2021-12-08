24 Celebrities Called Out The Way Hollywood Represents People With Disabilities



BuzzFeed



A GLAAD study found that, in the 2020–2021 season, 3.5% of series regulars on broadcast scripted series were characters with disabilities.

Additionally, Nielsen found that the representation of people with disabilities in media increased 175% in the past decade.

According to the CDC, one in four adults in the US live with a disability, and WHO reports that, globally, one billion people live with a disability.