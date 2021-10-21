24 Actors Who Cringe At Old Performances



Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection



Emphasizing that playing Harry Potter gave him an incredible opportunity to start his career, Daniel also admitted that he wasn’t a fan of everything he did: “Mistakes other actors get to make in rehearsal rooms or at drama school are all on film for everyone to see.” He stated that he was particularly unhappy with his acting in the sixth film: “I’m just not very good in it. I hate it. My acting is very one-note, and I can see I got complacent and what I was trying to do just didn’t come across.”