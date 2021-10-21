24 Actors Who Cringe At Old Performances

“I’m just not very good in it.”
However, there are some actors who have come out and said just that. Here are 24 times actors have spoken ill of their own performances:
1.
Meryl Streep, The French Lieutenant’s Woman
2.
Amanda Seyfried, Les Misérables
3.
Nicole Kidman, Australia
4.
Adam Driver, Inside Llewyn Davis
5.
Marilyn Monroe, The Misfits
6.
Pierce Brosnan, All of His James Bond Films
7.
Will Smith, Men in Black II or III
8.
Eddie Redmayne, Jupiter Ascending
9.
Ewan McGregor, Emma
10.
Megan Fox, Transformers…
11.
…And Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen
12.
Katherine Heigl, Grey’s Anatomy
13.
Kate Winslet, Titanic
14.
Emma Watson, The Perks of Being a Wallflower
15.
George Clooney, Batman & Robin
16.
Daniel Radcliffe, Harry Potter
17.
Sam Worthington, Clash of the Titans
18.
Christian Bale, The Dark Knight Trilogy
19.
Brad Pitt, 12 Monkeys…
20.
…And Troy
21.
Colin Farrell, Miami Vice
22.
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Witch
23.
Jennifer Aniston, Leprechaun
24.
And finally, Josh Brolin, Deadpool 2
Which one surprised you the most? Let us know in the comments below!
