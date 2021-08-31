23yo Venezuelan allegedly steals $1m in BTC from clients after faked abduction By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Venezuelan authorities are on the lookout for a scammer accused of disappearing with 23.66 (BTC) worth $1.15 million from his clients’ accounts after faking his own kidnapping.

On Aug. 29th, Douglas Rico, director of Venezuela’s Scientific, Criminal and Criminal Investigations Corps (CICPC) issued a statement asserting that 23-year-old, Andrés Jesús Dos Santos Hernández, was wanted by the country’s largest national police agency over charges of suspected money laundering and fraud.