23 Reality TV Couples That Either Stayed Together Or Broke Up

Here’s a rundown for those of you who don’t know how the show works: Basically, a group of super-horny people who cannot make deeper connections in their romantic relationships are put on a retreat together. They only have one rule: Refrain from any sexual activity. That means no kissing, no heavy petting, no self-gratification, and of course…NO SEX! The group enters with a prize total of $100,000 and for each rule break, they lose more and more money.

Marvin and Melinda were one of the only two couples to leave the retreat in an official relationship despite many hurdles. On their boat date, Marvin asked Melinda to be his girlfriend and sparks were definitely flying. Unfortunately, they broke up sometime between the end of filming (December 2020) and the “Too Hot to Handle Season 2: Extra Hot Reunion Show” that came out in July 2021.