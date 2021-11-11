22-Year-Old Texas A&M Student Who Was Declared Brain Dead After Astroworld Fest Has Passed, Bringing Death Toll To Nine

TSR Updatez: The 22-year-old Texas A&M student who was declared brain dead due to the injuries she suffered at Astroworld Festival over the weekend has passed away.

CNN reports Bharti Shahani passed Thursday after it was reported that she showed no brain activity following multiple heart attacks.

This brings Astroworld’s death toll to nine.

On Wednesday, Shahani was hooked up to a ventilator at Houston Methodist Hospital, where she was rushed to after the festival erupted into deadly chaos.

Shahani attended the concert with her cousin and her younger sister. Her cousin, Mohit Bellani, said they got separated from each other in the incredibly large crowd.

“The doctors, they say the chances of survival are nothing, which I have not even spoken to my wife until now. We keep saying we’ll pray. I request all of Houston to pray for her. Maybe the prayers might work as a miracle for her,” her father Sunny Shahani said Wednesday.

Her cousin added, “I think she lost oxygen for 10 minutes one time and seven minutes at another time. So her brain stem was swollen to like 90 percent almost.”

Further explaining the shocking scene as the crowd began falling and stampeding on each other, Bellani said, “Once one person fell, people started toppling like dominos. It was like a sinkhole. People were falling on top of each other. There were like layers of bodies on the ground, like two people thick. We were fighting to come up to the top and breathe to stay alive.”

Our prayers continue to go out to the victims’ families at this time. We’ll keep you posted on any updates.

