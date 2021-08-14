22 Surprising Celebrity Stage Names

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
A lot of celebrities pursue their careers under pretty obvious stage names, like the Weeknd and Awkwafina. However, sometimes they choose stage names that sound as if they could be their actual names.
Here are 22 celebs you probably didn’t realize use stage names:
1.
Olivia Wilde’s real name is Olivia Jane Cockburn.
2.
Zayn’s given name is Zain Javadd Malik.
3.
Brie Larson is actually Brianne Sidonie Desaulniers.
4.
Emma Stone is actually Emily Jean Stone.
5.
Nicki Minaj’s real name is Onika Tanya Maraj.
6.
Reese Witherspoon is actually Laura Jean Reese Witherspoon.
7.
Drake’s real name is Aubrey Drake Graham.
8.
Nina Dobrev’s real name is Nikolina Kamenova Dobreva.
9.
David Tennant was originally David John McDonald.
10.
Jamie Foxx’s real name is Eric Marlon Bishop.
11.
Bob Dylan’s given name is Robert Allen Zimmerman.
12.
Michael Keaton is actually Michael John Douglas.
13.
Katy Perry’s given name is Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson.
14.
Alice Cooper’s given name is Vincent Damon Furnier.
15.
Natalie Portman’s given name is Neta-Lee Hershlag.
16.
David Bowie’s given name was David Robert Jones.
17.
Miley Cyrus was originally Destiny Hope Cyrus.
18.
Meg Ryan’s real name is Margaret Mary Emily Anne Hyra.
19.
Diane Keaton is actually Diane Hall.
20.
Alicia Keys is actually Alicia Augello Cook.
21.
Sir Elton John’s given name is Reginald Kenneth Dwight.
22.
And finally, Travis Scott’s real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II.
