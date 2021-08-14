22 Surprising Celebrity Stage Names



Vera Anderson / WireImage / Getty Images



When he was 16, he had to choose a stage name because there was already a David McDonald in the actors union he wanted to join, and union rules prevented two actors from registering under the same name. So he looked through a music magazine for inspiration and found his solution in Neil Tennant from the Pet Shop Boys.

On The Late Late Show With James Corden, he joked, “Asking a 16-year-old to change their name … I could’ve been anything — Bojangles McDuff.”

When he joined SAG in the US, he had to legally change his name to “David Tennant” to meet those union rules. In a live chat for the Guardian, he said, “Faced with the prospect of working under two different names on either side of the globe, I had to take the plunge and rename myself! So although I always liked the name, I’m now more intimately associated with it than I had ever imagined. Thank you, Neil Tennant.”