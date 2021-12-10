22 Of Taylor Swift’s Best Moments In 2021

Can’t wait to see what 2022 (Taylor’s Version) has in store!
In fact, we might as well call it 2021 (Taylor’s Version).
Here are 22 moments that prove 2021 was Taylor Swift’s year:
1.
Folklore won a Grammy for Album of the Year a year after the Miss Americana documentary revealed that Taylor thought her previous album Lover was one of her “last opportunities as an artist to grasp onto that kind of success.”
2.
She briefly reunited with ex-boyfriend Harry Styles at the Grammys, proving that exes can be friends AND giving the rest of us hope for a collab.
3.
After Britta Thomason, a nurse who’s been working through the coronavirus pandemic, mentioned in an interview that she’s a Swiftie, Taylor sent her a big box of presents and a handwritten note to “personally thank” her.
4.
When Olivia Rodrigo — who often credits Taylor as one of her biggest inspirations — climbed the charts with “Drivers License,” Taylor was one of the first big-name artists to acknowledge her success, commenting, “I say that’s my baby and I’m really proud.”
Taylor’s comment quoted a statement her own mother once made, which is often repeated in her fandom.
5.
Though Fearless (Taylor’s Version) was on its way, she dropped a snippet of the rerecorded 1989 track “Wildest Dreams” in the trailer for Spirit Untamed — an animated horse movie starring Jake Gyllenhaal, her ex-boyfriend and the speculated subject of Red.
6.
She released the bonus tracks for Fearless (Taylor’s Version) from the vault in puzzle form — which her fans quickly decoded.
7.
Then, on April 9, she released her first rerecorded album — Fearless (Taylor’s Version) — marking the beginning of Taylor finally owning all of her own music.
8.
Everybody was jamming to Fearless (Taylor’s Version) — including Sophie Turner, who shared “Mr. Perfectly Fine,” which is allegedly about her husband/Taylor’s ex-boyfriend Joe Jonas, on her Instagram Story.
9.
On TikTok, Taylor trolled critics who think country girls can’t go pop and paid homage to icon Shania Twain.
10.
During the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Taylor created a video message for the US gymnastics team and shared a special message of support for Simone Biles.
11.
Taylor adorably dressed up as a squirrel for Halloween — and quoted Megan Thee Stallion while doing it.
12.
When she moved the release of Red (Taylor’s Version) up a week, it was basically a giant Easter egg meaning that Adele’s 30 was coming soon.
13.
She challenged her fans to unscramble the Red (Taylor’s Version) bonus tracks with a puzzle that was even more complicated than the Fearless one.
14.
Then, alongside Adele, she ushered in “sad girl autumn” with the release of Red (Taylor’s Version).
15.
After nearly a decade of fans asking for it, she (finally!) released the 10-minute version of “All Too Well.”
17.
She released an Easter egg-stuffed, Blake Lively-directed, red scarf symbolism-toting music video for “I Bet You Think About Me.”
18.
Then she made a hilarious “Speak Now” throwback on TikTok.
19.
As the musical guest on Saturday Night Live, she teamed up with Pete Davidson and Please Don’t Destroy to make a music video called “Three Sad Virgins.”
20.
Taylor and Selena Gomez proved that best friends truly are forever with this adorable TikTok they made backstage.
22.
And finally, she dominated everyone’s Spotify Wrapped — and was the second most streamed artist worldwide.
