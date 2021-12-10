Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
22 Of Taylor Swift's Best Moments In 2021 - Up News Info
Home Entertainment 22 Of Taylor Swift’s Best Moments In 2021
Entertainment

22 Of Taylor Swift’s Best Moments In 2021

by Bradly Lamb
written by Bradly Lamb
  • Best of 2021 badge

Can’t wait to see what 2022 (Taylor’s Version) has in store!

Table of Contents

It’s no secret that Swifties were truly blessed this year. After releasing not one but TWO surprise albums in 2020, Taylor Swift ensured we continued to be fed in 2021.

In fact, we might as well call it 2021 (Taylor’s Version).

Here are 22 moments that prove 2021 was Taylor Swift’s year:

1.

Folklore won a Grammy for Album of the Year a year after the Miss Americana documentary revealed that Taylor thought her previous album Lover was one of her “last opportunities as an artist to grasp onto that kind of success.”


Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

She became the first woman to win Album of the Year three times.

2.

She briefly reunited with ex-boyfriend Harry Styles at the Grammys, proving that exes can be friends AND giving the rest of us hope for a collab.

📽️ | Video of Taylor Swift and Harry Styles talking to each other at the #GRAMMYs! [via. @RecordingAcad]


The Recording Academy / @TSwiftinAsia / Via Twitter: @TSwiftinAsia

3.

After Britta Thomason, a nurse who’s been working through the coronavirus pandemic, mentioned in an interview that she’s a Swiftie, Taylor sent her a big box of presents and a handwritten note to “personally thank” her.

4.

When Olivia Rodrigo — who often credits Taylor as one of her biggest inspirations — climbed the charts with “Drivers License,” Taylor was one of the first big-name artists to acknowledge her success, commenting, “I say that’s my baby and I’m really proud.”

Taylor’s comment quoted a statement her own mother once made, which is often repeated in her fandom.

5.

Though Fearless (Taylor’s Version) was on its way, she dropped a snippet of the rerecorded 1989 track “Wildest Dreams” in the trailer for Spirit Untamed — an animated horse movie starring Jake Gyllenhaal, her ex-boyfriend and the speculated subject of Red.

6.

She released the bonus tracks for Fearless (Taylor’s Version) from the vault in puzzle form — which her fans quickly decoded.

The vault door is about to be as unhinged as you’ll think I am after you watch this video.

Level: Expert

Happy decoding!


UMG / @taylorswift13 / Via Twitter: @taylorswift13

7.

Then, on April 9, she released her first rerecorded album — Fearless (Taylor’s Version) — marking the beginning of Taylor finally owning all of her own music.

8.

Everybody was jamming to Fearless (Taylor’s Version) — including Sophie Turner, who shared “Mr. Perfectly Fine,” which is allegedly about her husband/Taylor’s ex-boyfriend Joe Jonas, on her Instagram Story.

9.

On TikTok, Taylor trolled critics who think country girls can’t go pop and paid homage to icon Shania Twain.

10.

During the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Taylor created a video message for the US gymnastics team and shared a special message of support for Simone Biles.

I cried watching YOU. I feel so lucky to have gotten to watch you all these years, but this week was a lesson in emotional intelligence and resilience. We all learned from you. Thank you. https://t.co/VQxyeEf0mJ


@taylorswift13 / @Simone_Biles / Via Twitter: @taylorswift13

Watch the whole thing here:

11.

Taylor adorably dressed up as a squirrel for Halloween — and quoted Megan Thee Stallion while doing it.

12.

When she moved the release of Red (Taylor’s Version) up a week, it was basically a giant Easter egg meaning that Adele’s 30 was coming soon.


Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images / Cliff Lipson / CBS via Getty Images

Help us celebrate going public! Comment for a chance to enter our 5 Days of Giveaways. Don’t see a comment section? Try this link instead!

13.

She challenged her fans to unscramble the Red (Taylor’s Version) bonus tracks with a puzzle that was even more complicated than the Fearless one.


UMG / @taylorswift13 / Via Twitter: @taylorswift13

14.

Then, alongside Adele, she ushered in “sad girl autumn” with the release of Red (Taylor’s Version).

15.

After nearly a decade of fans asking for it, she (finally!) released the 10-minute version of “All Too Well.”

17.

She released an Easter egg-stuffed, Blake Lively-directed, red scarf symbolism-toting music video for “I Bet You Think About Me.”

18.

Then she made a hilarious “Speak Now” throwback on TikTok.

19.

As the musical guest on Saturday Night Live, she teamed up with Pete Davidson and Please Don’t Destroy to make a music video called “Three Sad Virgins.”

20.

Taylor and Selena Gomez proved that best friends truly are forever with this adorable TikTok they made backstage.

22.

And finally, she dominated everyone’s Spotify Wrapped — and was the second most streamed artist worldwide.


Spotify / Universal Music Group

The year is almost over, and we’re looking back on 2021. Check out more from the year here!

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Listen To Some Miley Cyrus Songs To See...

Former Denver Broncos Player Demaryius Thomas Passes Away...

Rachel Zegler On West Side Story, Behind-The-Scenes

Kanye West Asks Kim Kardashian To “Run Back”...

18 Celebrity Instagrams You Probably Missed This Week

‘Stranger Things’ Couple Charlie Heaton & Natalie Dyer...

Band Talks How Pandemic Helped ‘Break Our Fall’...

Rachel Zegler From West Side Story On Representation

Olivia Wilde & Harry Styles’ 2021 Holidays Plans...

27 Things Rachel Zegler Revealed About “West Side...

Leave a Comment