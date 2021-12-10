Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
22 Christmas Movie Kids Then And Now - Up News Info
Home Entertainment 22 Christmas Movie Kids Then And Now
Entertainment

22 Christmas Movie Kids Then And Now

by Bradly Lamb
written by Bradly Lamb

OK, but Charlie from The Santa Clause is real cute now.

Table of Contents

1.

Buzz, aka Devin Ratray, from Home Alone then:

Buzz, aka Devin Ratray, from Home Alone now:

2.

Sophie, aka Miffy Englefield, from The Holiday then:

Sophie, aka Miffy Englefield, from The Holiday now:

3.

Fuller, aka Kieran Culkin, from Home Alone then:

Fuller, aka Kieran Culkin, from Home Alone now:


Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

4.

Ralphie from A Christmas Story, aka Peter Billingsley, then:


Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer / Getty Images

Ralphie from A Christmas Story, aka Peter Billingsley, now:


Morgan Lieberman / Getty Images

5.

Judy the elf, aka Paige Tamada, from The Santa Clause then:

Judy the elf, aka Paige Tamada, from The Santa Clause now:

6.

Bernard the elf, aka David Krumholtz, from The Santa Clause then:

Bernard the elf, aka David Krumholtz, from The Santa Clause now:

7.

Sam, aka Thomas Brodie-Sangster, from Love Actually then:


Universal Pictures / Getty Images

Sam, aka Thomas Brodie-Sangster, from Love Actually now:


David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Omega

8.

Joanna, aka Olivia Olson, from Love Actually then:

Joanna, aka Olivia Olson, from Love Actually now:

9.

Cindy Lou Who, aka Taylor Momsen, from How the Grinch Stole Christmas then:


Jason Kirk / Getty Images

Cindy Lou Who, aka Taylor Momsen, from How the Grinch Stole Christmas now:

10.

The cast of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation then:


Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

The cast of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation now:


Robyn Beck / Getty Images

11.

Michael, aka Daniel Tay, from Elf then:


Sylvain Gaboury / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Michael, aka Daniel Tay, from Elf in his last public photo from 2009:


Patrick Mcmullan / Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Daniel didn’t do much acting after Elf. He went to Yale and got a degree in economics.

12.

Susan Walker, aka Mara Wilson, from Miracle on 34th Street then:


20th Century Fox Film Corp. All rights reserved./Courtesy Everett Collection

Susan Walker, aka Mara Wilson, from Miracle on 34th Street now:

13.

Alex Pruitt, aka Alex D. Linz, from Home Alone 3 then:


20th Century Fox Film Corp. All rights reserved / Courtesy Everett Collection

Yes, we barely acknowledge this one, but still.

Alex Pruitt, aka Alex D. Linz, from Home Alone 3 in his last public photo from 2012:

14.

Daisy, aka Lulu Popplewell, from Love Actually then:

Daisy, aka Lulu Popplewell, from Love Actually now:

15.

Thurman Merman, aka Brett Kelly, from Bad Santa then:


Dimension Films /Courtesy Everett Collection

Thurman Merman, aka Brett Kelly, from Bad Santa now:


Noam Galai / WireImage / Getty Images

16.

Randy, aka Ian Petrella, from A Christmas Story then:


MGM/Courtesy Everett Collection

Randy, aka Ian Petrella, from A Christmas Story now:

17.

Jake, aka Jonathan Taylor Thomas, from I’ll Be Home for Christmas then:


Walt Disney Co/ Courtesy Everett Collection

Jake, aka Jonathan Taylor Thomas, from I’ll Be Home for Christmas now:


Coleman-Rayner / Via coleman-rayner.com

This was the first time he was seen publicly since 2013!

18.

Ruby Sue Johnson, aka Ellen Latzen, in Christmas Vacation then:

Ruby Sue Johnson, aka Ellen Latzen, in Christmas Vacation now:

19.

Linnie, aka Angela Goethals, in Home Alone then:

Linnie, aka Angela Goethals, in Home Alone now:

20.

Jamie Langston, aka Jake Lloyd, in Jingle All the Way then:


20th Century Fox /Courtesy Everett Collection

Jamie Langston, aka Jake Lloyd, in Jingle All the Way in 2011:


Gilbert Carrasquillo / FilmMagic / Getty Images

21.

Charlie Calvin, aka Eric Lloyd Morelli, in The Santa Clause then:


Buena Vista Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection

Charlie Calvin, aka Eric Lloyd Morelli, in The Santa Clause now:

22.

And lastly and most mysteriously, Spike Frohmeyer, aka Erik Per Sullivan, in Christmas With the Kranks then:


Columbia Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection

Spike Frohmeyer, aka Erik Per Sullivan, in Christmas With the Kranks now:

The Malcom cast also reunited in 2020 on Zoom.


reddit.com

Again, no Erik. He remains a mystery. 

