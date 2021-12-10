22 Christmas Movie Kids Then And Now

OK, but Charlie from The Santa Clause is real cute now.
Buzz, aka Devin Ratray, from Home Alone now:
2.
Sophie, aka Miffy Englefield, from The Holiday then:
Sophie, aka Miffy Englefield, from The Holiday now:
3.
Fuller, aka Kieran Culkin, from Home Alone then:
Fuller, aka Kieran Culkin, from Home Alone now:
4.
Ralphie from A Christmas Story, aka Peter Billingsley, then:
Ralphie from A Christmas Story, aka Peter Billingsley, now:
5.
Judy the elf, aka Paige Tamada, from The Santa Clause then:
Judy the elf, aka Paige Tamada, from The Santa Clause now:
6.
Bernard the elf, aka David Krumholtz, from The Santa Clause then:
Bernard the elf, aka David Krumholtz, from The Santa Clause now:
7.
Sam, aka Thomas Brodie-Sangster, from Love Actually then:
Sam, aka Thomas Brodie-Sangster, from Love Actually now:
8.
Joanna, aka Olivia Olson, from Love Actually then:
Joanna, aka Olivia Olson, from Love Actually now:
9.
Cindy Lou Who, aka Taylor Momsen, from How the Grinch Stole Christmas then:
Cindy Lou Who, aka Taylor Momsen, from How the Grinch Stole Christmas now:
10.
The cast of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation then:
The cast of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation now:
11.
Michael, aka Daniel Tay, from Elf then:
Michael, aka Daniel Tay, from Elf in his last public photo from 2009:
12.
Susan Walker, aka Mara Wilson, from Miracle on 34th Street then:
Susan Walker, aka Mara Wilson, from Miracle on 34th Street now:
13.
Alex Pruitt, aka Alex D. Linz, from Home Alone 3 then:
Alex Pruitt, aka Alex D. Linz, from Home Alone 3 in his last public photo from 2012:
14.
Daisy, aka Lulu Popplewell, from Love Actually then:
Daisy, aka Lulu Popplewell, from Love Actually now:
15.
Thurman Merman, aka Brett Kelly, from Bad Santa then:
Thurman Merman, aka Brett Kelly, from Bad Santa now:
16.
Randy, aka Ian Petrella, from A Christmas Story then:
Randy, aka Ian Petrella, from A Christmas Story now:
17.
Jake, aka Jonathan Taylor Thomas, from I’ll Be Home for Christmas then:
Jake, aka Jonathan Taylor Thomas, from I’ll Be Home for Christmas now:
18.
Ruby Sue Johnson, aka Ellen Latzen, in Christmas Vacation then:
Ruby Sue Johnson, aka Ellen Latzen, in Christmas Vacation now:
19.
Linnie, aka Angela Goethals, in Home Alone then:
Linnie, aka Angela Goethals, in Home Alone now:
20.
Jamie Langston, aka Jake Lloyd, in Jingle All the Way then:
Jamie Langston, aka Jake Lloyd, in Jingle All the Way in 2011:
21.
Charlie Calvin, aka Eric Lloyd Morelli, in The Santa Clause then:
Charlie Calvin, aka Eric Lloyd Morelli, in The Santa Clause now:
22.
And lastly and most mysteriously, Spike Frohmeyer, aka Erik Per Sullivan, in Christmas With the Kranks then:
Spike Frohmeyer, aka Erik Per Sullivan, in Christmas With the Kranks now:
The Malcom cast also reunited in 2020 on Zoom.