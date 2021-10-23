22 Celebs Who Had Awful Auditions For Iconic Roles



Todd Williamson / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, Miramax / Courtesy Everett Collection



Evans described getting super nervous as soon as he saw Ben Affleck in his Gone Baby Gone audition: “I instantly was nervous. I went in and shook his hand, and the first thing I said was, ‘Hey, how ya doing — am I gonna be okay where I parked?’ And he said, ‘Where’d you park?’ And I said, ‘At one of the meters.’ And he said, ‘Did you put money in it?’ And I said, ‘Yeah.’ And he said, ‘I think you’ll be all right.’ From that moment, I just wanted to get the fuck out of the room.” Feeling stupid over this initial conversation, Evans kept giving one-word answers to their questions. “It was horrible, a complete disaster. So obviously, I did not get that job,” he finished.