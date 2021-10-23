22 Celebs Who Had Awful Auditions For Iconic Roles

“I obviously didn’t get the part. That wasn’t my best moment.”
Jake Gyllenhaal pretty much tanked his audition as Frodo (the part that eventually went to Elijah Wood) in The Lord of the Rings series.
Basically, they just told him to open something and see the ring for the first time, and Gyllenhaal did this:
To which Peter Jackson apparently responded:
He also auditioned (and failed to get a callback) for Jesse (who would end up being played by Ashton Kutcher) in Dude, Where’s My Car?
Tom Holland was asked to audition for Finn (eventually played by John Boyega) in Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens, but he kept laughing through it.
Michael B. Jordan didn’t fare much better while auditioning for the same role.
And neither did Kayode Ewumi.
(Also, if you’re wondering where you know Ewumi from…it’s probably this:)
Emma Stone could’ve been a cast member on All That, but she wasn’t super prepared for her audition.
John Krasinski came *this close* to landing the role of Steve in Captain America (which was snagged by Chris Evans), but then it all went wrong in the costume fitting.
Timothée Chalamet wasn’t at his best when he auditioned to play Spider-Man (a role that would later go to Tom Holland) in the MCU.
Or when he auditioned to play Norman Bates in Bates Motel. Freddie Highmore ended up getting the role.
Jamie Foxx could’ve played Rod in Jerry Maguire if he hadn’t gotten so starstruck — Cuba Gooding Jr. played the role instead.
And the same thing happened to Chris Evans when he auditioned for Patrick in Gone Baby Gone — a role that later went to Casey Affleck.
Tom Hiddleston went out partying the night before he auditioned for Will in Pirates of the Caribbean, ruining his shot. Orlando Bloom nabbed the role.
Lucy Hale called herself “naive” when she auditioned to play Anastasia in 50 Shades of Grey — a role that later went to Dakota Johnson.
Elizabeth Olsen bombed her audition for Daenerys (who would end up being played by Emilia Clarke) on Game of Thrones.
Eddie Redmayne made a fatal mistake in his audition for Kylo Ren in Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens. The role would end up going to Adam Driver.
And he made the same mistake in his audition for Bilbo in The Hobbit (a role that would go to Martin Freeman).
Jared Leto failed to receive a bit part in Star Trek: The New Generation.
Chris Klein had an infamously bad audition for Sky in Mamma Mia. Dominic Cooper ended up getting the role.
Tom Hanks could’ve played Danny in the tour of Grease early in his career…if he hadn’t gotten a cold.*
Nicholas Hoult had a pretty bad audition for Prince Caspian. The role would go to Ben Barnes.
And finally, Henry Cavill flubbed his audition for James Bond in Casino Royale. That role, obviously, went to Daniel Craig.
Oh, well — you win some and you lose some! What other terrible audition stories from famous actors do you love? Let us know in the comments!
