22 Celebrity Crushes That Didn’t End In Dating

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
2

Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves had a mutual crush they didn’t discover until more than 20 years later.

Table of Contents

1.

After being asked who his “celeb crush” is, Regé-Jean Page answered, “The joy that is Phoebe Dynevor, my Daphne Bridgerton, because how could you not be?”


David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Dunhill

Regé-Jean and Phoebe were onscreen lovers in their roles as the Duke of Hastings and Daphne Bridgerton in the hit Netflix series Bridgerton.


Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

In addition, Regé-Jean told Access, “I think everything you need to know is on camera. That’s why we presented it so beautifully for you — all the sparks that flew off of the beautiful scripts that we were handed — and so I think that the sparky scripted material are more than enough.”


Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

2.

Kathryn Hahn told Rob Lowe while he was guest-hosting The Ellen DeGeneres Show that if her “13-year-old self” had known that she would one day get to have an onscreen romance with him, she “could not have worked.”


Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Kathryn guest-starred on Parks and Recreation as the high-powered campaign manager Jennifer Barkley, who had a brief (though undeniably passionate) fling with Rob’s relentlessly positive character, Chris Traeger.


Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

During the Ellen interview, Kathryn said, “I had to forget everything of my childhood so I could be present, because otherwise I would’ve exploded … I turned into, like, an animal. I was like, ‘Just do the job.'”

3.

Kristen Stewart told W Magazine that she has “a total crush” on Amy Adams.


Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images

Kristen got the opportunity to work with Amy in the 2012 movie On the Road, in which Kristen played Marylou and Amy played Jane.

Kristen said, “Amy Adams, man, she’s my favorite actress. I have a total crush on her because I got to work with her too — she’s awesome.”


Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

4.

Will Smith told Esquire that he went so method in one of his roles, he “actually fell in love” with his costar, Stockard Channing.


Patrick Mcmullan / Patrick McMullan / Getty Images

When Will played Paul, a skilled con man, in Six Degrees of Separation, he “got a taste early of the dangers of going too far for a character” when filming ended and he realized “I was dying to see Stockard,” who played Ouisa Kittredge.


MGM / Courtesy Everett Collection

Will said, “I was like, ‘Oh no! What have I done?’ That was my last experience with method acting, where you’re reprogramming your mind. You’re actually playing around with your psychology. You teach yourself to like things and to dislike things. It is a really dangerous place when you get good at it. But once I had that experience, I was like, ‘No more method acting.'”


MGM / Courtesy Everett Collection

5.

Following the release of the first season of Stranger Things, David Harbour told the Los Angeles Times that his costar Winona Ryder was his “high school crush” — he was a particular fan of her work in Heathers and Beetlejuice.


Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

On Stranger Things, David plays Jim Hopper, a gruff cop who has quite a bit of chemistry with Winona’s character, Joyce Byers.


Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

In the same interview, David said that Winona is “a great person to work with” and that filming with her “was like a dream.”


Amy Sussman / Getty Images

In another Q&A with the Los Angeles Times a year later — this one with both David and Winona — David said, “I do feel like there are moments where you fall in love with Winona.” And in a 2020 interview with Entertainment Weekly, David talked at length about how funny he found Winona, despite the fact that he previously considered her primarily a dramatic actor.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

6.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Lana Condor revealed that even though she “felt something” while hanging out with her To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before castmate Noah Centineo, they “kind of made a contract and set boundaries” to prevent any romantic entanglement that might threaten the success of the movie.


Paul Butterfield / Getty Images

In the movie and its sequels, Lana plays Lara Jean Covey, a romantic high school student whose love letters get sent out to her crushes, one of whom, Peter, is played by Noah.


RB / Bauer-Griffin / GC Images / Getty Images

Lana said, “I felt that for the show to do well, we had to be best-friend professionals.” She was glad to have reached this agreement with Noah, since “the movie turned out great and now we’re doing a sequel,” and she said they still “had a spark.”


Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

7.

Cole Sprouse discussed his childhood crush on Jennifer Aniston during an interview on The Drew Barrymore Show. According to Cole, his infatuation made it “quite difficult to work in front of her” when he played Ross’s 8-year-old son, Ben Geller, on Friends.


Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

While shooting scenes with Jennifer, Cole said, “I would stammer a lot, and I would forget my lines. … I feel like I’d maintain my composure a bit more effectively now, but it was quite difficult when I was a kid.”


Warner Bros. Television / Getty Images

The crew noticed the young Cole’s affection for Jennifer. Cole said, “I was teased a little bit by the crew, because they saw it. I would just forget and be looking at her. But then, the whole world had a crush on Jennifer Aniston.”


NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal / Getty Images

8.

In 2014, Selena Gomez revealed in an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live that she used to have “a little bit of a crush” on her costar Billy Crudup.


Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images

Selena and Billy costarred in the 2014 film Rudderless, in which Billy played Sam and Selena played Kate Ann Lucas.


Samuel Goldwyn Films / Courtesy Everett Collection

Selena said, “I went through my whole Almost Famous phase where I was Penny Lane for a good month, so I wore the outfits and the hair and the glasses, and then I found out I was going to be a part of this movie, and it took me a minute because I kinda had a little bit of a crush on him.” Billy played Russell Hammond in Almost Famous.


Dreamworks / Courtesy Everett Collection

9.

According to what his costar Alanna Ubach told the New York Times, Matthew Davis was crushing on Selma Blair while they were filming Legally Blonde.


Jim Spellman / WireImage / Getty Images

Matthew played Elle’s odious ex-boyfriend Warner Huntington III, while Selma portrayed her rival-turned-friend Vivian Kensington.


John Shearer / Getty Images

Alanna said that while they were filming the pivotal courtroom scene, “We could see that heart beating every time he was around her.” She added, “He was so nervous, and I thought, How could someone looking like that be as nervous as he is?” In the same oral history, Matthew said about Selma, “I’ll adore her till the day I die. I will always cherish her taking care of me and looking after me because I was so damn green.”


MGM / Courtesy Everett Collection

10.

Speaking of Legally Blonde: Jennifer Coolidge had a thing for Bruce Thomas, who played her “UPS guy.”


Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for Chopard

Jennifer played nail technician and Elle’s friend Paulette Bonafonté. Bruce’s character, and the subject of Paulette’s affections, is known only as the UPS guy.

Jennifer told the New York Times, “But he was married and had a beautiful wife and children, so I had to shut that off. I didn’t have to act or get excited when he walked in — it was all true to life.”


MGM / Courtesy Everett Collection

11.

In an interview with British GQ, Tom Holland expressed his admiration for his fellow Marvel superhero Elizabeth Olsen.


Han Myung-gu / WireImage / Getty Images

Tom plays Spider-Man in the MCU, while Elizabeth portrays none other than Scarlet Witch.


Charley Gallay / Getty Images

In response to a question about which Marvel character he’d most like to be Spider-Man’s love interest, Tom said, “I think Scarlet Witch is pretty hot, you know. I think Elizabeth Olsen’s super hot and really nice, as well! She was really nice to me at the premiere. So yeah, probably Scarlet Witch.”


Marvel / Courtesy Everett Collection

12.

In 2011, Harry Potter star Emma Watson told Seventeen that Tom Felton, aka Draco Malfoy, was her “first crush.”


Paul Bruinooge / Patrick McMullan / Getty Images

Specifically, Emma crushed on Tom during the filming of the first two movies in the series: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

Emma said, “He totally knows. We talked about it — we still laugh about it. We are really good friends now, and that’s cool.” Tom, for his part, demurred when asked if “the feelings were mutual.”


Andy Butterton — PA Images / PA Images / Getty Images

13.

During Friends: The Reunion, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer revealed that they had crushes on each other while filming the first season of Friends.


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

David, who played Ross Geller, said, “The first season, I had a major crush on Jen.” Jennifer responded, “It was reciprocated.”


NBC / Courtesy Everett Collection

David went on, “At some point, we were both crushing hard on each other, but it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship, and we never crossed that boundary. We respected that.”


NBC / Courtesy Everett Collection

Jennifer recalled joking with David, “It’s going to be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is going to be on national television.” She added, “Sure enough, first time we kissed was in that coffee shop. So we just channeled all of our love and adoration for each other into Ross and Rachel.”


NBC / Courtesy Everett Collection

14.

During the filming of The Hunger Games series, Woody Harrelson (Haymitch Abernathy) and Elizabeth Banks (Effie Trinket) had a crush on each other.


Dimitrios Kambouris / WireImage / Getty Images

In 2012, Elizabeth told Parade, “I like to say that Elizabeth Banks has a crush on Woody Harrelson, and Effie has a crush on Haymitch, and Haymitch can’t stand Effie. I don’t know where Woody stands on Elizabeth.” She added that working with Woody was “a dream.”

Four years later, Woody revealed in a behind-the-scenes video exactly where he stands on Elizabeth. He said, “I have a crush on Elizabeth Banks, I’m not going to lie. I think she’s a beautiful woman, I think she’s a marvelous actress, and I just love her as a person. She’s as fun as can be.”


Lionsgate / Courtesy Everett Collection

15.

In 2019, Taye Diggs skipped the preliminaries and went straight to asking to build a family with his Brown Sugar costar Sanaa Lathan on Instagram.


Jim Spellman / WireImage / Getty Images

Taye and Sanaa costarred “as friends who eventually fell in love” in the 2002 movie and played a couple in 1999’s Best Man and its sequel The Best Man Holiday.


20th Century Fox / Courtesy Everett Collection

When Sanaa posted photos of herself on Insta, Taye got straight to the point and asked if she’d have a baby with him. He wrote, “One baby. I’ll raise her. We can even use a surrogate…just one with you. Please. I need them genes.”


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

16.

Bryce Dallas Howard told Entertainment Weekly that she had a big ol’ crush on Robert Pattinson while they worked on Twilight: Eclipse together.


Jean Baptiste Lacroix / Getty Images

Bryce took over the role of villainous vampire Victoria from Rachelle Lefevre, while R-Patz, of course, played Edward Cullen.

Bryce’s affection for Robert led a friend of hers to make “a bunch of Post-it Notes for me with a picture of Rob’s face,” which the actor went on to use for “for years.” Meanwhile, Bryce’s husband had to ask her to stop squeezing his hand every time Robert appeared onscreen.


Don Arnold / WireImage / Getty Images

17.

Speaking of Twilight: Ashley Greene told E! News that while filming the series, she had a serious crush on Jackson Rathbone.


Lester Cohen / WireImage / Getty Images

Ashley’s and Jackson’s characters were romantically linked onscreen, with Ashley playing the clairvoyant vampire Alice and Jackson portraying her boyfriend, Jasper Hale.

Ashley said, “I definitely had a crush on Jackson when we first started working together. He’s just such a little Southern gentleman, and he’s so artistically brilliant. So yeah, mad crush on him.”


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

18.

When Keanu Reeves appeared on Ellen in May 2019, he watched a clip from Sandra Bullock’s interview on the same show a few months earlier, during which she discussed having a crush on him while they were making 1994’s Speed.


Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Sandra said that when she reflects on Speed, “I think about how sweet Keanu Reeves was and how handsome he was.” Apparently, he was so handsome that she had a hard time focusing during dramatic scenes. When Ellen asked if they ever dated, Sandra laughed and said, “Never dated him. There was something about me that I guess he didn’t like.”


Ilya S. Savenok / Getty Images for Netflix

After seeing this, Keanu said that not only was he unaware of Sandra’s crush but it was mutual. He said, “She obviously didn’t know I had a crush on her, either.”


20th Century Fox / Courtesy Everett Collection

19.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight for the 20-year anniversary of the release of American Pie, Jason Biggs revealed that he had a crush on Alyson Hannigan during filming.


L. Cohen / WireImage / Getty Images

Jason played Jim, the awkward high school student and prom date to Alyson’s Michelle.


Universal / Courtesy Everett Collection

When Jason said he had a “little crush” on her, Alyson replied, “You did?” So Jason clearly kept his feelings for her close to the chest.


Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

20.

During a 2021 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Elizabeth Perkins spoke about the crush she had on Tom Hanks while they were filming Big (1988).


Aaron Rapoport / Corbis / Getty Images

Tom played Josh Baskin, a 12-year-old who is turned into an adult by mystical means, while Elizabeth portrayed his love interest, Susan Lawrence.

When asked about her best onscreen kiss, Elizabeth said of Tom, “He lays one on me about halfway through the movie. I had such a crush on him at the time. I was single.” However, she added, “He was with Rita Wilson already … They were dating but hadn’t gotten married yet. So he was completely off-limits, but he was adorable.”


Aaron Rapoport / Corbis / Getty Images

21.

Hilary Duff told Cosmopolitan that she was into Chad Michael Murray while they were filming A Cinderella Story.


L. Cohen / WireImage / Getty Images

Hilary played Sam, the early 2000s Cinderella to Chad’s Prince Charming, otherwise known as Austin Ames.


Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

Hilary said, “I definitely had a crush on him. We had a few kissing scenes in the movie, and I remember feeling pretty nervous about that, but then we became friends and I wasn’t so nervous anymore.”


Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

22.

And finally: In 2009, Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden told Hello! magazine that she had a crush on her fellow judge, Simon Cowell.

Amanda said, “I have got a crush on him. It’s a bizarre thing. He has this charisma and charm which you can’t fight. And if you want to be cross with him, you can’t.”


NBC / NBCU Photo Bank / Getty Images

She added that her husband, Chris Hughes, “needn’t be worried,” since Chris is, in her words, “tall and gorgeous” and “there’s no competition.”


David M. Benett / Getty Images

