22 Celebrity Crushes That Didn’t End In Dating

Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves had a mutual crush they didn’t discover until more than 20 years later.
Regé-Jean and Phoebe were onscreen lovers in their roles as the Duke of Hastings and Daphne Bridgerton in the hit Netflix series Bridgerton.
In addition, Regé-Jean told Access, “I think everything you need to know is on camera. That’s why we presented it so beautifully for you — all the sparks that flew off of the beautiful scripts that we were handed — and so I think that the sparky scripted material are more than enough.”
2.
Kathryn Hahn told Rob Lowe while he was guest-hosting The Ellen DeGeneres Show that if her “13-year-old self” had known that she would one day get to have an onscreen romance with him, she “could not have worked.”
Kathryn guest-starred on Parks and Recreation as the high-powered campaign manager Jennifer Barkley, who had a brief (though undeniably passionate) fling with Rob’s relentlessly positive character, Chris Traeger.
During the Ellen interview, Kathryn said, “I had to forget everything of my childhood so I could be present, because otherwise I would’ve exploded … I turned into, like, an animal. I was like, ‘Just do the job.'”
3.
Kristen Stewart told W Magazine that she has “a total crush” on Amy Adams.
Kristen got the opportunity to work with Amy in the 2012 movie On the Road, in which Kristen played Marylou and Amy played Jane.
Kristen said, “Amy Adams, man, she’s my favorite actress. I have a total crush on her because I got to work with her too — she’s awesome.”
4.
Will Smith told Esquire that he went so method in one of his roles, he “actually fell in love” with his costar, Stockard Channing.
When Will played Paul, a skilled con man, in Six Degrees of Separation, he “got a taste early of the dangers of going too far for a character” when filming ended and he realized “I was dying to see Stockard,” who played Ouisa Kittredge.
Will said, “I was like, ‘Oh no! What have I done?’ That was my last experience with method acting, where you’re reprogramming your mind. You’re actually playing around with your psychology. You teach yourself to like things and to dislike things. It is a really dangerous place when you get good at it. But once I had that experience, I was like, ‘No more method acting.'”
5.
Following the release of the first season of Stranger Things, David Harbour told the Los Angeles Times that his costar Winona Ryder was his “high school crush” — he was a particular fan of her work in Heathers and Beetlejuice.
On Stranger Things, David plays Jim Hopper, a gruff cop who has quite a bit of chemistry with Winona’s character, Joyce Byers.
In the same interview, David said that Winona is “a great person to work with” and that filming with her “was like a dream.”
In another Q&A with the Los Angeles Times a year later — this one with both David and Winona — David said, “I do feel like there are moments where you fall in love with Winona.” And in a 2020 interview with Entertainment Weekly, David talked at length about how funny he found Winona, despite the fact that he previously considered her primarily a dramatic actor.
6.
During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Lana Condor revealed that even though she “felt something” while hanging out with her To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before castmate Noah Centineo, they “kind of made a contract and set boundaries” to prevent any romantic entanglement that might threaten the success of the movie.
In the movie and its sequels, Lana plays Lara Jean Covey, a romantic high school student whose love letters get sent out to her crushes, one of whom, Peter, is played by Noah.
Lana said, “I felt that for the show to do well, we had to be best-friend professionals.” She was glad to have reached this agreement with Noah, since “the movie turned out great and now we’re doing a sequel,” and she said they still “had a spark.”
7.
Cole Sprouse discussed his childhood crush on Jennifer Aniston during an interview on The Drew Barrymore Show. According to Cole, his infatuation made it “quite difficult to work in front of her” when he played Ross’s 8-year-old son, Ben Geller, on Friends.
While shooting scenes with Jennifer, Cole said, “I would stammer a lot, and I would forget my lines. … I feel like I’d maintain my composure a bit more effectively now, but it was quite difficult when I was a kid.”
The crew noticed the young Cole’s affection for Jennifer. Cole said, “I was teased a little bit by the crew, because they saw it. I would just forget and be looking at her. But then, the whole world had a crush on Jennifer Aniston.”
8.
In 2014, Selena Gomez revealed in an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live that she used to have “a little bit of a crush” on her costar Billy Crudup.
Selena and Billy costarred in the 2014 film Rudderless, in which Billy played Sam and Selena played Kate Ann Lucas.
Selena said, “I went through my whole Almost Famous phase where I was Penny Lane for a good month, so I wore the outfits and the hair and the glasses, and then I found out I was going to be a part of this movie, and it took me a minute because I kinda had a little bit of a crush on him.” Billy played Russell Hammond in Almost Famous.
9.
According to what his costar Alanna Ubach told the New York Times, Matthew Davis was crushing on Selma Blair while they were filming Legally Blonde.
Matthew played Elle’s odious ex-boyfriend Warner Huntington III, while Selma portrayed her rival-turned-friend Vivian Kensington.
Alanna said that while they were filming the pivotal courtroom scene, “We could see that heart beating every time he was around her.” She added, “He was so nervous, and I thought, How could someone looking like that be as nervous as he is?” In the same oral history, Matthew said about Selma, “I’ll adore her till the day I die. I will always cherish her taking care of me and looking after me because I was so damn green.”
10.
Speaking of Legally Blonde: Jennifer Coolidge had a thing for Bruce Thomas, who played her “UPS guy.”
Jennifer played nail technician and Elle’s friend Paulette Bonafonté. Bruce’s character, and the subject of Paulette’s affections, is known only as the UPS guy.
Jennifer told the New York Times, “But he was married and had a beautiful wife and children, so I had to shut that off. I didn’t have to act or get excited when he walked in — it was all true to life.”
11.
In an interview with British GQ, Tom Holland expressed his admiration for his fellow Marvel superhero Elizabeth Olsen.
Tom plays Spider-Man in the MCU, while Elizabeth portrays none other than Scarlet Witch.
In response to a question about which Marvel character he’d most like to be Spider-Man’s love interest, Tom said, “I think Scarlet Witch is pretty hot, you know. I think Elizabeth Olsen’s super hot and really nice, as well! She was really nice to me at the premiere. So yeah, probably Scarlet Witch.”
12.
In 2011, Harry Potter star Emma Watson told Seventeen that Tom Felton, aka Draco Malfoy, was her “first crush.”
Specifically, Emma crushed on Tom during the filming of the first two movies in the series: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.
Emma said, “He totally knows. We talked about it — we still laugh about it. We are really good friends now, and that’s cool.” Tom, for his part, demurred when asked if “the feelings were mutual.”
13.
During Friends: The Reunion, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer revealed that they had crushes on each other while filming the first season of Friends.
David, who played Ross Geller, said, “The first season, I had a major crush on Jen.” Jennifer responded, “It was reciprocated.”
David went on, “At some point, we were both crushing hard on each other, but it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship, and we never crossed that boundary. We respected that.”
Jennifer recalled joking with David, “It’s going to be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is going to be on national television.” She added, “Sure enough, first time we kissed was in that coffee shop. So we just channeled all of our love and adoration for each other into Ross and Rachel.”
14.
During the filming of The Hunger Games series, Woody Harrelson (Haymitch Abernathy) and Elizabeth Banks (Effie Trinket) had a crush on each other.
In 2012, Elizabeth told Parade, “I like to say that Elizabeth Banks has a crush on Woody Harrelson, and Effie has a crush on Haymitch, and Haymitch can’t stand Effie. I don’t know where Woody stands on Elizabeth.” She added that working with Woody was “a dream.”
Four years later, Woody revealed in a behind-the-scenes video exactly where he stands on Elizabeth. He said, “I have a crush on Elizabeth Banks, I’m not going to lie. I think she’s a beautiful woman, I think she’s a marvelous actress, and I just love her as a person. She’s as fun as can be.”
15.
In 2019, Taye Diggs skipped the preliminaries and went straight to asking to build a family with his Brown Sugar costar Sanaa Lathan on Instagram.
Taye and Sanaa costarred “as friends who eventually fell in love” in the 2002 movie and played a couple in 1999’s Best Man and its sequel The Best Man Holiday.
When Sanaa posted photos of herself on Insta, Taye got straight to the point and asked if she’d have a baby with him. He wrote, “One baby. I’ll raise her. We can even use a surrogate…just one with you. Please. I need them genes.”
16.
Bryce Dallas Howard told Entertainment Weekly that she had a big ol’ crush on Robert Pattinson while they worked on Twilight: Eclipse together.
Bryce took over the role of villainous vampire Victoria from Rachelle Lefevre, while R-Patz, of course, played Edward Cullen.
Bryce’s affection for Robert led a friend of hers to make “a bunch of Post-it Notes for me with a picture of Rob’s face,” which the actor went on to use for “for years.” Meanwhile, Bryce’s husband had to ask her to stop squeezing his hand every time Robert appeared onscreen.
17.
Speaking of Twilight: Ashley Greene told E! News that while filming the series, she had a serious crush on Jackson Rathbone.
Ashley’s and Jackson’s characters were romantically linked onscreen, with Ashley playing the clairvoyant vampire Alice and Jackson portraying her boyfriend, Jasper Hale.
Ashley said, “I definitely had a crush on Jackson when we first started working together. He’s just such a little Southern gentleman, and he’s so artistically brilliant. So yeah, mad crush on him.”
18.
When Keanu Reeves appeared on Ellen in May 2019, he watched a clip from Sandra Bullock’s interview on the same show a few months earlier, during which she discussed having a crush on him while they were making 1994’s Speed.
Sandra said that when she reflects on Speed, “I think about how sweet Keanu Reeves was and how handsome he was.” Apparently, he was so handsome that she had a hard time focusing during dramatic scenes. When Ellen asked if they ever dated, Sandra laughed and said, “Never dated him. There was something about me that I guess he didn’t like.”
After seeing this, Keanu said that not only was he unaware of Sandra’s crush but it was mutual. He said, “She obviously didn’t know I had a crush on her, either.”
19.
In an interview with Entertainment Tonight for the 20-year anniversary of the release of American Pie, Jason Biggs revealed that he had a crush on Alyson Hannigan during filming.
Jason played Jim, the awkward high school student and prom date to Alyson’s Michelle.
When Jason said he had a “little crush” on her, Alyson replied, “You did?” So Jason clearly kept his feelings for her close to the chest.
20.
During a 2021 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Elizabeth Perkins spoke about the crush she had on Tom Hanks while they were filming Big (1988).
Tom played Josh Baskin, a 12-year-old who is turned into an adult by mystical means, while Elizabeth portrayed his love interest, Susan Lawrence.
When asked about her best onscreen kiss, Elizabeth said of Tom, “He lays one on me about halfway through the movie. I had such a crush on him at the time. I was single.” However, she added, “He was with Rita Wilson already … They were dating but hadn’t gotten married yet. So he was completely off-limits, but he was adorable.”
21.
Hilary Duff told Cosmopolitan that she was into Chad Michael Murray while they were filming A Cinderella Story.
Hilary played Sam, the early 2000s Cinderella to Chad’s Prince Charming, otherwise known as Austin Ames.
Hilary said, “I definitely had a crush on him. We had a few kissing scenes in the movie, and I remember feeling pretty nervous about that, but then we became friends and I wasn’t so nervous anymore.”
22.
And finally: In 2009, Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden told Hello! magazine that she had a crush on her fellow judge, Simon Cowell.
Amanda said, “I have got a crush on him. It’s a bizarre thing. He has this charisma and charm which you can’t fight. And if you want to be cross with him, you can’t.”
She added that her husband, Chris Hughes, “needn’t be worried,” since Chris is, in her words, “tall and gorgeous” and “there’s no competition.”
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!